Newcastle vs Ipswich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26th 2025

Newcastle United lock horns with Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend. Ollie Watkins' first-minute opener for Villa was cancelled out by Fabian Schar 17 minutes later.

However, that was as good as it would get for Newcastle on the night, as Villa scored thrice without reply after the break, including a 73rd-minute own goal by Dan Burn. The defeat snapped the Magpies' four-game winning run in the league, keeping them fifth in the standings, with 59 points from 33 games, winning 18.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna's Ipswich are fresh off a 4-0 home defeat to Arsenal. The Gunners scored twice in each half, with Leandro Trossard bagging a brace either side of the break. Leif Davis' 32nd-minute dismissal only complicated matters for the hapless Tractor Boys.

The result leaves the newly promoted side in the relegation zone, in 18th, with 21 points from 33 games, winning just four times all season.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Newcastle-Ipswich Premier League game at St. James' Park:

Newcastle vs Ipswich head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 52 meetings across competitions, the two sides are dead-even at 18-18 in their head-to-head, with the Magpies winning the reverse fixture 4-0 away in December.

Ipswich have won just once in their last eight games in the fixture across competitions, losing five times.

Newcastle have won five of their last six home games across competitions, losing one (on penalties to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round.)

Ipswich have won just one of their last six road games across competitions, losing three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Newcastle: L-W-W-W-W; Ipswich: L-D-L-W-L

Newcastle vs Ipswich prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Newcastle are in the UEFA Champions League spots with five games remaining, Ipswich are nearly relegated. Fifteen points behind 17th-placed West Ham United, the Tractor Boys will be relegated if the Hammers take a point in their remaining games.

In terms of head-to-head, there's nothing to separate the two sides, but Newcastle have clearly had the better season. Having won convincingly in the reverse fixture, the Magpies will be keen to putt off a double as they seek a response from their humbling at Villa Park last weekend.

Also considering Ipswich's poor road form all season, all signs point to a comfortable Newcastle win.

Prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Ipswich

Newcastle vs Ipswich betting tips

Tip-1: Newcasle to win

Tip-2: Newcastle to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Magpies haven't conceded in three of their last five games in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (The Magpies' last six games have had at least two goals.)

