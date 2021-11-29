Newcastle vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st Decemeber, 2021

Newcastle host Norwich City at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Tuesday in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Newcastle are rock-bottom in the league, having not won a single game yet this season. Eddie Howe's side are three points behind their opponents and six points away from safety. This will be a crucial game if they want to have any chance of avoiding relegation this season.

Despite their terrible start to the campaign, Norwich City have turned things around under Dean Smith and are currently three games unbeaten in the league. They should be confident of picking up all three points against a poor Newcastle side.

Both sides need a win in order to kickstart their campaigns and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Newcastle vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Norwich City winning only one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in February 2020.

The two sides have the two worst defensive records in the league. Newcastle have conceded 29 goals from their 13 games so far, while Norwich have conceded 27 goals this season.

Norwich City have the worst attacking record in the league, having scored only seven goals this season. However, five of those goals have come in their last four games.

Newcastle vs Norwich City Prediction

Newcastle will be lucky to get a point from this game as Norwich City are clearly in the ascendancy.

Newcastle will miss a couple of important players for the game on Tuesday. Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle are still out injured.

Norwich City will be without Mathias Normann after the midfielder suffered a groin injury in the 0-0 draw against Wolves last time out. Meanwhile, Christoph Zimmerman is still unavailable due to injury.

Both sides have been on contrasting runs of form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday. We predict a tight game, with Norwich City coming away with a win.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Norwich City

Newcastle vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (The teams have the two worst defensive records in the league)

Tip 3 - Three bookings or more in the game - YES (Newcastle has the highest number of bookings this season with 35, while Norwich City are tied for 6th with 25)

