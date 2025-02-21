  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

By Ume Elvis
Modified Feb 21, 2025 20:20 GMT
Newcastle United v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty
Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest on Sunday

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 26 fixture on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at St. James' Park.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing away to Manchester City last weekend. Omar Marmoush was the star of the show as he scored a first-half hat-trick while James McAtee completed the rout with six minutes left on the clock.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Fulham. They went behind to Emile Smith Rowe's far post header in the 15th minute but the red-hot Chris Wood continued his fine run of form when he equalized in the 37th minute with a well-taken strike. Nigeria international center-back Calvin Bassey scored the match-winner with a header just past the hour-mark.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite the loss, the Tricky Trees remain in third spot in the table, having garnered 47 points from 25 games. Newcastle are seventh on 41 points.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the 119th meeting between the two sides. Newcastle lead 56-35.
  • Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Newcastle claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.
  • The last five head-to-head games have seen both sides score, with four games in this sequence producing three goals or more.
  • Nottingham have scored first in 19 PL games this season - more than any other side.
  • Eight of Newcastle's last nine games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Nottingham's last five competitive games have produced at least three goals.
  • Newcastle have not lost three straight games in over a year.
Ad

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Newcastle United have top-four aspirations and need to win here to remain in the conversation. Eddie Howe's side are six points behind their visitors and a loss here could end their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. The Magpies have lost their last two home league games and have not lost three consecutive since 2021.

Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package of the season. Nuno Espirito Santos' side followed up their biggest-ever Premier League victory over Brighton with a defeat to Fulham last week. The West Bridgford outfit's season will already be considered a success regardless of how it ends but their margin for error to secure a top-four spot is getting narrower with each week.

Ad

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी