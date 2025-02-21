Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 26 fixture on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at St. James' Park.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing away to Manchester City last weekend. Omar Marmoush was the star of the show as he scored a first-half hat-trick while James McAtee completed the rout with six minutes left on the clock.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Fulham. They went behind to Emile Smith Rowe's far post header in the 15th minute but the red-hot Chris Wood continued his fine run of form when he equalized in the 37th minute with a well-taken strike. Nigeria international center-back Calvin Bassey scored the match-winner with a header just past the hour-mark.

Ad

Trending

Despite the loss, the Tricky Trees remain in third spot in the table, having garnered 47 points from 25 games. Newcastle are seventh on 41 points.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 119th meeting between the two sides. Newcastle lead 56-35.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Newcastle claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

The last five head-to-head games have seen both sides score, with four games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Nottingham have scored first in 19 PL games this season - more than any other side.

Eight of Newcastle's last nine games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nottingham's last five competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Newcastle have not lost three straight games in over a year.

Ad

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Newcastle United have top-four aspirations and need to win here to remain in the conversation. Eddie Howe's side are six points behind their visitors and a loss here could end their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. The Magpies have lost their last two home league games and have not lost three consecutive since 2021.

Nottingham Forest have been the surprise package of the season. Nuno Espirito Santos' side followed up their biggest-ever Premier League victory over Brighton with a defeat to Fulham last week. The West Bridgford outfit's season will already be considered a success regardless of how it ends but their margin for error to secure a top-four spot is getting narrower with each week.

Ad

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback