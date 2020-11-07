Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21

Newell's Old Boys are set to play hosts to Boca Juniors at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on Monday in their next Argentine Primera Division group stage game.

Newell's Old Boys come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Talleres Cordoba on Saturday at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. Goals from defender Nahuel Tenaglia, midfielder Tomas Pochettino and Colombian striker Diego Valoyes ensured victory for Talleres Cordoba.

Argentina international Ignacio Scocco scored the consolation goal for Newell's Old Boys, who had centre-back Fabricio Fontanini sent off in the second half.

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, beat Lanus 2-1 on Sunday in their first game of the group stage. Goals from former Manchester United and Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez and attacker Ramon Abila sealed a narrow victory for Miguel Angel Russo's men.

Veteran striker Jose Sand scored the goal for Lanus.

Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

In 26 previous encounters between the two sides, Boca Juniors hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost eight and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from centre-back Carlos Izquierdoz for Boca Juniors was cancelled out by a goal from forward Cristian Insaurralde for Newell's Old Boys.

Advertisement

Newell's Old Boys form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L

Boca Juniors form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: W

Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Team News

Newell's Old Boys manager Frank Dario Kudelka will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Alexis Rodriguez and attacker Denis Rodriguez, who are both out injured. Centre-back Fabricio Fontanini is suspended.

Injured: Alexis Rodriguez, Denis Rodriguez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fabricio Fontanini

Meanwhile, Boca Juniors will be without goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and former West Ham United and Inter Milan forward Mauro Zarate, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Esteban Andrada, Mauro Zarate

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Newell's Old Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alan Aguerre, Angelo Gabrielli, Manuel Guanini, Santiago Gentiletti, Mariano Bittolo, Pablo Perez, Julian Fernandez, Anibal Moreno, Sebastian Palacios, Maxi Rodriguez, Ignacio Scocco

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-4-2): Agustin Rossi, Julio Buffarini, Carlos Zambrano, Carlos Izqueirdoz, Frank Fabra, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Capaldo, Jorman Campuzano, Edwin Cardona, Carlos Tevez, Ramon Abila

Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Newell's Old Boys have not had a good start to their campaign. In striker Maxi Rodriguez, they have a highly experienced Argentina international who has represented clubs like Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. Midfielder Pablo Perez and centre-back Santiago Gentiletti could also prove to be crucial.

Advertisement

Boca Juniors, on the other hand, have Carlos Tevez, who in his prime was regarded as one of the best attackers in the world. The experienced striker has enjoyed a good campaign with Boca Juniors, and players like Ramon Abila and Eduardo Salvio have complemented him well.

Boca Juniors have a good squad, and some talented and experienced international players. They should be able to emerge victorious over Newell's Old Boys.

Prediction: Newell's Old Boys 0-2 Boca Juniors

Also Read: River Plate vs Rosario Central prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21