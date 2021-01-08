Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Newport County are set to play against Brighton & Hove Albion at Rodney Parade on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Newport County recorded a 1-1 draw against 10-man Crawley Town nearly two weeks ago in League Two.

Left-back Ryan Haynes put Newport County ahead early in the first-half, but an own goal from defender Mickey Demetriou for Crawley Town ensured that the spoils were shared.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday in the English Premier League.

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly, French striker Neal Maupay and centre-back Lewis Dunk scored for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolves' three goals came from Morocco international Roman Saiss, Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves and an own goal from defender Dan Burn.

Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

Newport County and Brighton & Hove Albion have played against each other once before, in the League Cup in 2013.

Newport County beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 in that game, courtesy of a brace from Danny Crow and a goal from Northern Ireland international Conor Washington.

Striker Ashley Barnes scored the consolation goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, who had right-back Inigo Calderon sent off in the second half.

Newport County form guide in League Two: D-L-D-L-W

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-D-D-D

Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Newport County

Newport County have no known injury issues and manager Michael Flynn is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Tariq Lamptey, attacker Aaron Connolly, and veteran midfielder Adam Lallana.

Winger Jose Izquierdo, Romanian striker Florin Andone and forward Danny Welbeck are also injured. There are doubts over the availability of Colombia international Steven Alzate.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Aaron Connolly, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo

Doubtful: Steven Alzate

Suspended: None

Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Newport County Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Tom King, David Longe-King, Matt Dolan, Mickey Demetriou, Liam Shephard, Scot Bennett, Josh Sheehan, Ryan Haynes, Lewis Collins, Padraig Amond, Tristan Abrahams

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jason Steele, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo, Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister, Davy Propper, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Andi Zeqiri

Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Newport County sit second in the League Two table, but have won only one of their last five league games.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, sit 17th in the English Premier League. Graham Potter's side have played some attractive football, and are probably unlucky to be where they are. However, relegation remains a real possibility, and the Seagulls will be keen to avoid getting dragged into a relegation scrap.

Brighton & Hove Albion will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Newport County 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

