Manchester City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Manchester City welcome Birmingham City to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over rivals Manchester United in the semi-final of the EFL Cup on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Second-half goals from centre-back John Stones and veteran Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho ensured victory for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers last Saturday in the EFL Championship. Goals from attacker Adam Armstrong and midfielder Bradley Dack sealed the deal for Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

In 20 previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2011 in the League Cup, with Manchester City beating Birmingham City 2-0.

Goals from midfielder Owen Hargreaves and Italian striker Mario Balotelli in the first half secured the win for Manchester City.

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-D

Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-L-L

Manchester City vs Birmingham City Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City have a few players missing. Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, Spanish winger Ferran Torres, veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson and youngster Cole Palmer have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Centre-back Aymeric Laporte, Dutch defender Nathan Ake and young Spanish centre-back Eric Garcia are not fully fit, and their participation is in doubt.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Eric Garcia

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ederson Moraes, Ferran Torres, Cole Palmer, Scott Carson

Birmingham City

Meanwhile, Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka will be without Croatia international Alen Halilovic, who is out with an injury.

There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Gary Gardner, defender Marc Roberts and Denmark international Kristian Pedersen.

Injured: Alen Halilovic

Doubtful: Gary Gardner, Marc Roberts, Kristian Pedersen

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Phil Foden, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neil Etheridge, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Mikel San Jose, Jake Clarke-Salter, George Friend, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ivan Sunjic, Riley McGree, Ivan Sanchez, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

Manchester City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Manchester City have been in fine form of late, and did a good job against Manchester United. Centre-back John Stones has been exceptional in recent weeks, while German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has impressed as well.

Pep Guardiola is expected to rotate some members of the squad to give certain players a rest in this clash.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, sit 18th in the EFL Championship table and have not been in good form. They are sliding towards the relegation spots.

Manager Aitor Karanka will have to use his managerial experience to stop Birmingham City from slipping any further.

Manchester City will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Birmingham City

