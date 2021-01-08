RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga game.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart last Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

A second-half goal from Spain international Dani Olmo was enough to ensure victory for Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg 2-0 last Sunday at the Westfalenstadion.

Second-half goals from Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji and young English winger Jadon Sancho sealed the deal for Borussia Dortmund.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold a slight advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn two.

🎙 Michael Zorc:



“I see us in the role of the hunter. We want to beat Leipzig and reduce our distance to the top of the table." pic.twitter.com/j6cnDGtNY6 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 7, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in June 2020, with Borussia Dortmund beating RB Leipzig 2-0.

A brace from Borussia Dortmund's talismanic Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland sealed the victory for the club.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-D

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-L-D

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without new signing, young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who is out with an injury. Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer and Germany international Benjamin Henrichs are both nursing injuries and are out.

There are doubts over the availability of left-back Marcel Halstenberg, French defender Nordi Mukiele, and midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

The participation of centre-back Ibrahima Konate, right-back Lukas Klostermann and winger Justin Kluivert is in doubt.

Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs

Doubtful: Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Nordi Mukiele, Christopher Nkunku, Ibrahima Konate, Justin Kluivert

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and young England international Jude Bellingham.

There are doubts over the availability of teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Injured: Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: Youssoufa Moukoko

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Tyler Adams, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg

🗣️ Julian #Nagelsmann ahead of #RBLBVB:



"Without a doubt, @BlackYellow have an incredibly talented team. They're very strong in the final third and are also really dangerous at set pieces."



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/qhuPHwSLG5 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 7, 2021

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

RB Leipzig sit second in the league table, and are only two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. The club did well to acquire young midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Red Bull Salzburg, and they have good squad depth. However, summer signings Alexander Sorloth and Hwang Hee-chan are yet to start firing in attack.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, sacked Lucien Favre as their manager in December. The club is rumoured to be interested in bringing in Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose, but for now young Edin Terzic holds the fort.

It is a crucial objective for Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the Champions League next season. They are fourth in the table at the moment, which would be enough to secure Champions League football.

RB Leipzig are in good form, but Borussia Dortmund certainly have the players to cause problems. Jadon Sancho scored his first league goal of the season against Wolfsburg, and his performance could be important this weekend.

We are expecting a high-scoring draw on Saturday.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

