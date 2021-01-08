RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga game.
RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Pellegrino Matarazzo's Stuttgart last Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.
A second-half goal from Spain international Dani Olmo was enough to ensure victory for Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig.
Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg 2-0 last Sunday at the Westfalenstadion.
Second-half goals from Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji and young English winger Jadon Sancho sealed the deal for Borussia Dortmund.
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head
In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold a slight advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn two.
The two clubs last faced each other in June 2020, with Borussia Dortmund beating RB Leipzig 2-0.
A brace from Borussia Dortmund's talismanic Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland sealed the victory for the club.
RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-D
Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-L-D
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Team News
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig will be without new signing, young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who is out with an injury. Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer and Germany international Benjamin Henrichs are both nursing injuries and are out.
There are doubts over the availability of left-back Marcel Halstenberg, French defender Nordi Mukiele, and midfielder Christopher Nkunku.
The participation of centre-back Ibrahima Konate, right-back Lukas Klostermann and winger Justin Kluivert is in doubt.
Injured: Dominik Szoboszlai, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs
Doubtful: Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Nordi Mukiele, Christopher Nkunku, Ibrahima Konate, Justin Kluivert
Suspended: None
Borussia Dortmund
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund interim manager Edin Terzic will be unable to call upon the services of Belgian winger Thorgan Hazard, veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and young England international Jude Bellingham.
There are doubts over the availability of teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko.
Injured: Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Marcel Schmelzer
Doubtful: Youssoufa Moukoko
Suspended: None
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI
RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Gulacsi, Tyler Adams, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg
Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Roman Burki, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction
RB Leipzig sit second in the league table, and are only two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. The club did well to acquire young midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Red Bull Salzburg, and they have good squad depth. However, summer signings Alexander Sorloth and Hwang Hee-chan are yet to start firing in attack.
Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, sacked Lucien Favre as their manager in December. The club is rumoured to be interested in bringing in Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose, but for now young Edin Terzic holds the fort.
It is a crucial objective for Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the Champions League next season. They are fourth in the table at the moment, which would be enough to secure Champions League football.
RB Leipzig are in good form, but Borussia Dortmund certainly have the players to cause problems. Jadon Sancho scored his first league goal of the season against Wolfsburg, and his performance could be important this weekend.
We are expecting a high-scoring draw on Saturday.
Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Dortmund
Published 08 Jan 2021, 13:54 IST