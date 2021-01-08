Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to play host to Bayern Munich at the Borussia-Park on Friday night in their next Bundesliga game.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Uwe Neuhaus' Arminia Bielefeld last Saturday at the Bielefelder Alm.

A second-half goal from Switzerland international Breel Embolo ensured victory for Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, thrashed Bo Svensson's Mainz 5-2 last Sunday at the Allianz Arena.

A brace from star striker Robert Lewandowski and goals from the talented Joshua Kimmich, winger Leroy Sane and centre-back Niklas Sule sealed the win for Bayern Munich.

Young attacker Jonathan Burkardt and centre-back Alexander Hack scored the consolation goals for Mainz.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 29 previous encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost eight and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in June 2020, with Bayern Munich beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1.

Goals from young Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee and Germany international Leon Goretzka secured the win for Bayern Munich. An own goal from French defender Benjamin Pavard proved to a mere consolation for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-D-D-D

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-D-D

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without France international Marcus Thuram, who is serving a suspension. There are doubts over the availability of Austrian midfielder Valentino Lazaro, midfielder Jonas Hofmann and winger Ibrahima Traore.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Valentino Lazaro, Jonas Hofmann, Ibrahima Traore

Suspended: Marcus Thuram

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will be unable to call upon the services of young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, who is nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of German winger Serge Gnabry and veteran Spain international Javi Martinez.

Injured: Tanguy Nianzou

Doubtful: Serge Gnabry, Javi Martinez

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf, Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach sit seventh in the league table. They have gained plaudits for their performances under the management of Marco Rose. The coach has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund as a result.

Gladbach's attack, including Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo, have impressed this season and could cause problems for Bayern.

🎙️ #Rose: "The pandemic continues to be a serious situation. At the moment, football is still extremely important to many people, as it helps take their minds off it. At the same time, we recognise that many people are focused on other problems and concerns." #DieFohlen #BMGFCB pic.twitter.com/acTNA2QWDN — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 6, 2021

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have looked tired so far this season. However, they have managed to get the results and sit at the top of the league table. Hansi Flick's side have relied on the brilliance of Robert Lewandowski, and the Pole has not disappointed.

Bayern Munich should have what it takes to emerge victorious but it will not be an easy game for the visitors.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Bayern Munich

