"0-3 at Anfield wasn't a dream, apparently" - Atalanta star shares message on social media as they defeat Liverpool in Europa League tie

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon has taken to social media to react to his team's win against Liverpool in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

The Serie A outfit visited Anfield for the first leg of their last-eight clash on Thursday, April 11. They ran out 3-0 winners courtesy of a brace from Gianluca Scamacca and a goal from Mario Pasalic.

On Friday, De Roon took to X (formerly Twittter) and posted an image of him hugging Scamacca after the match and captioned it:

"0-3 at Anfield wasn’t a dream, apparently."

Expand Tweet

De Roon played a key role in Atalanta's victory against Liverpool. Playing on the left side of a back three, the Dutchman recorded five tackles, an interception, a block and a clearance. He also won six duels and helped his side keep Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah subdued.

Despite having just 30% possession on Thursday, Atalanta had the measure of their opponent, getting seven shots on target, two more than the hosts. They also created seven big chances compared to the Reds' three.

This is notably the second consecutive time the Italians have picked up a victory at Anfield. They beat Jurgen Klopp's side 2-0 in an empty stadium during the group stages of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season.

Marten de Roon posted on social media just moments after Atalanta's 3-0 win over Liverpool

Friday's post wasn't De Roon's first on X after Atalanta's 3-0 thrashing of Liverpool. In fact, he posted a video of him greeting the referees and Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk prior to the match. He hilariously added an imaginary word cloud over compatriot Van Dijk's head, which read:

"If we win, don't tackle me when we're in the national squad."

De Roon captioned the post:

"What an insane night."

Expand Tweet

Van Dijk and De Roon have played together 32 times for the Netherlands, winning 19 games and drawing on five occasions.

They will go up against each other again in the second leg of their clubs' Europa League quarterfinal tie on April 18 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.