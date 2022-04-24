"0 creativity" "Might as well play our academy" - Chelsea half bemoan underwhelming first-half display against West Ham

So far, no goals have been scored in Chelsea's game against West Ham, and there have been quite a few Blues fans who are upset with the drab display at Stamford Bridge. There have been zero shots on target for both sides, and the Blues have been unable to find any major chances in the first 45 minutes.

For the Chelsea fans, the poor showing from their players has been rather upsetting and underwhelming, as the Blues have garnered possession and little else. Much of the action might have been in West Ham's half, but the bulk of it has seen the Blues fail to find any routes into the box.

The Stamford Bridge faithful haven't held back with their opinions about the first-half performance, taking to Twitter to share their annoyance. Here is a selection of tweets from the fans, who expect a much better showing in the second half:

Lefty @CFCLefty @ChelseaFC How many times Timo Werner make runs, this shows we don't have any creative player in the squad @ChelseaFC How many times Timo Werner make runs, this shows we don't have any creative player in the squad

𝐑𝐉𝟐𝟒 @cfcsafa @ChelseaFC Horrible atmosphere feels like there’s no Chelsea fans at the bridge. No one is playing good. We might as well play our academy team who would play better. Wtf is going on. @ChelseaFC Horrible atmosphere feels like there’s no Chelsea fans at the bridge. No one is playing good. We might as well play our academy team who would play better. Wtf is going on.

TOMI 🇩🇪 @SirOluwatomi @cfcsafa @ChelseaFC Don’t understand why the season tickets holders are so quiet - what a bland half that was @cfcsafa @ChelseaFC Don’t understand why the season tickets holders are so quiet - what a bland half that was

snash @RomanNovaCFC @ChelseaFC I can't believe what I'm seeing here. Am I watching a training session? @ChelseaFC I can't believe what I'm seeing here. Am I watching a training session?

Different Cwesi @BigCwesi @ChelseaFC Bloody hell it's hard watching us recently! A creative midfielder is vital this summer @ChelseaFC Bloody hell it's hard watching us recently! A creative midfielder is vital this summer😒

Thomas Tuchel will have told his side to buckle as they take the next 45 minutes into stride. The Blues currently sit third, just two points below Arsenal and four points below Tottenham Hotspur. They are coming off a rather poor run of three consecutive home defeats, and another defeat could see them lose their current position by the next gameweek.

A draw against West Ham won't suffice either, as that would put them just three points ahead of Arsenal. If Tuchel and his men fail to maintain top form, they could end up being overtaken and out of the Champions League spots.

Reece James and Andreas Christensen are unavailable for Chelsea against WHU

Many fans were caught by surprise as Reece James was not mentioned in Chelsea's starting lineup due to a recent training injury. The star has seen a number of games from the sidelines due to injury this season, and yet another injury before the end of the season is concerning.

Andreas Christensen was originally in the starting lineup, but he had to be replaced by Trevor Chaloboah after having stomach cramps just ahead of the game. This increases Chelsea's number of sidelined players, which includes Ben Chilwell, Antonio Rudiger, and Mateo Kovacic as things stand.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian