"1% chance just turned to 0", "Arrest Lampard ASAP" - Chelsea fans want to 'forfeit' game as 23-year-old player starts against Real Madrid

Chelsea fans are furious with Frank Lampard for selecting Kai Havertz in their starting lineup for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg clash with Real Madrid.

The Blues host Madrid at Stamford Bridge tonight (18 April) and have the massive task of overturning a 2-0 aggregate deficit. Goals from Karim Benzema and Marcos Asensio in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu have put Los Blancos in the driving seat.

Lampard has made a miserable return to the Stamford Bridge dugout thus far. His side have lost three games on the bounce and have been touted as massive underdogs against Real Madrid in their quarterfinal second leg.

However, Lampard hasn't done himself any favors with the fans with the team he has put out to clash with Los Merengues. He has selected Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, with Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, and Trevoh Chalobah in defense.

Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Conor Gallagher, and Enzo Fernandez are in midfield. Reece James and Marc Cucurella will take up the wing-back roles. Lampard seems to have chosen just Havertz in attack.

Havertz's inclusion has drawn backlash from Chelsea fans as the German attacker has struggled for form. He has bagged nine goals in 40 appearances across competitions. However, the forward is meant to be the side's main outlet and his lack of goals has coincided with a poor season for the west Londoners.

Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix have settled for spots on the substitutes bench which may bemuse fans. This is the Blues' last chance at silverware this season.

"Arrest Lampard ASAP."

"That 1% chance just turned into 0%."

"We'd like to forfeit pls."

Chelsea's Mason Mount edges closer to Liverpool move

Mason Mount could be headed to Anfield.

Mason Mount has been selected on the substitutes bench for tonight's encounter with Real Madrid. The English attacker has struggled for form this season, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 34 matches.

The Chelsea midfielder seems to be close to exiting the club in the summer. His contract expires in 2024 and talks over a renewal have stalled. According to Football Insider, Liverpool looks likely to be his next destination.

The Reds have prepared and approved a contract offer for Mount, who is on the radar of several top Premier League clubs. The West Londoners will need to trim their squad for the 2023-24 season to comply with Financial FairPlay. Several first-team players' futures are under speculation.

