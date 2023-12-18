“1 year of the most beautiful madness of my career” - Lionel Messi recalls FIFA World Cup triumph in throwback Instagram post

Lionel Messi has shared an emotional post on Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of Argentina's dramatic triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Albiceleste started off their campaign on the wrong foot, getting stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia. Messi and Co., though, recovered to win the next six games, surviving two penalty shootouts, including one in a pulsating final against defending champions France.

Messi led from the front in the Albiceleste's third World Cup triumph, bagging seven goals and three assists, playing every minute of every game. In the final against France, the 36-year-old bagged a brace and also scored in the ensuing shootout, which Argentina won 4-2 following a 3-3 draw after extra time, to reign supreme.

With the win, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner 'completed football', cementing himself as the greatest of all time for many. A year after that memorable night in Doha, Messi posted on Instagram (as translated from Spanish):

"1 year of the most beautiful madness of my career…Unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Happy anniversary to everyone!!!"

For his exploits in the quadrennial event, Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award this year.

He also won the Golden Ball at the World Cup, becoming the first player to do so, following his previous win in 2014. Messi finished a goal behind his then PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Argentina after the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been on a roll since winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year. The diminutive Inter Miami attacker has eight goals and an assist in eight games since then.

The tally includes two goals in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, where La Albiceleste lead the standings after six games, two points clear of second-placed Uruguay. Both Messi goals came in the 2-0 win in Peru on matchday two.

The 36-year-old has also been in stellar form for MLS side Inter Miami, whom he joined this summer as a free agent. Messi has 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions for them.

That includes 10 goals and an asisst in seven games in the Herons' triumphant Leagues Cup campaign, their first trophy in their short five-year history.