“10, 20 or 30 million will not change my life” - Real Madrid superstar emphatically rejects Saudi Pro League transfer 

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has explained why he has spurned interest from Saudi Arabia despite a fat pay cheque on offer.

Valverde, 25, has been a key first-team player for Los Blancos since his arrival in 2018. In 230 appearances across competitions, he has contributed 19 goals and 18 assists. That includes a goal and three assists in 26 games across competitions this term.

Meanwhile, the cash-rich Saudi Pro League has attracted a host of big-name players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and N'Golo Kante. However, Valverde reckons a few extra million won't change his life, explaining his decision to stay in Europe with Los Blancos, whom he calls the 'best club in the world':

"It is really impossible for me to go to the Saudi League today," he told Movistar (as per Foot Mercato). No chance. 10, 20 or 30 million will not change my life. I'm at Real Madrid, the best club in the world. I love my life in Madrid, the same goes for my family, and that's it."

Valverde is contracted with Los Blancos till 2029, having extended his earlier deal by two years in November.

"He' a complete player who can play any number of ways" - Real Madrid boss praises Fede Valverde

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed his midfielder Fede Valverde for his versatility and humility.

The 25-year-old usually plays in central midfield but has also been deployed as a winger or pivot at times. Praising the Uruguay international ahead of his side's Spanish Super Cup semifinal with Atletico Madrid in Riyadh on Wednesday (January 10), the Italian said (as per Los Blancos website):

“He's a complete player, a complete midfielder, who can play football any number of ways. He can play as a winger, when we won the league and the Champions League, and he can play as a pivot, as he's doing now. He's very complete and very important for us.

"We're fortunate to have him. I think he still has room for improvement when he gains more character and personality. He's a very humble person. He understands his strength. I always prefer a humble player to an arrogant one, but, sometimes, having a little bit of arrogance can make you a little bit stronger in character.”

Los Blancos are atop the La Liga standings after 19 games and won all six of their UEFA Champions League group games. Having opened their Copa del Rey title defence at Arandina at the weekend, Ancelotti and Co. are looking for their first title of the season this weekend.