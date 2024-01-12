"10 days he cannot train" - Pochettino issues worrying Christopher Nkunku fitness update ahead of Chelsea's PL fixture against Fulham

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his disappointment regarding Christopher Nkunku's injury ahead of their clash against Fulham on Saturday, January 13.

The Blues signed Nkunku from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £52 million in the summer. He suffered a knee injury during the pre-season and returned to action only in late December. The Frenchman has now suffered another setback and his recovery date is unclear.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Fulham at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino explained (via Football.London):

"I remember my first conference after he suffered a small issue. Now I think it's nearly 10 days he has not trained – in between eight and 10. After six months, we were waiting for him.

"He was so close to again feel comfortable. I am of course disappointed with that. We want him as soon as possible to be involved again."

Nkunku showed signs of excellence during his brief return to action, where he played 152 minutes across four appearances and scored a goal.

Pochettino did, however, share some good news as well. Benoit Badiashile and Ben Chilwell are back for Chelsea while Carney Chukwuemeka isn't far off either. The Argentine said:

"Good news about Chilwell and Ben [Badiashile] and we need to assess Carney Chukwuemeka to see if he's available. But Chilwell and Badiashile will sure be involved in the squad tomorrow."

All three players have been out of action for a long time and their return will be a big boost for the west London side.

Mauricio Pochettino on needing to be more consistent ahead of Chelsea vs Fulham

The Blues have had a poor 2023-24 Premier League campaign so far and sit 10th in the standings, 17 points behind leaders Liverpool. Chelsea have been highly inconsistent in the league and managed eight wins, eight defeats, and four draws.

Ahead of the Fulham clash, Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the importance of the Premier League and he answered:

"Every single game should be a priority for us. We need to play every game like a final. It is difficult to be consistent and play the same every game, but we need to try. Of course, some situations we didn't expect that happened that made the situation more difficult.

"We are going to do everything to perform, create a solid team performance. In the time, we are going to be very successful, no doubt."

Chelsea come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on January 9.