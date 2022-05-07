"100%" - Danny Murphy claims Manchester United target would be an ideal replacement for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has said that Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice would be the perfect replacement for Reds captain Jordan Henderson.

Rice, 23, has been in impressive form for West Ham since arriving from Chelsea, having been released by the Blues in 2013. This season, the West Ham vice-captain has made 47 appearances, scoring nine goals and contributing four assists. He played a key role in his team's progress to the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Manchester United have reportedly made Rice their number one transfer target ahead of a huge summer overhaul (per MEN).

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc identified Declan Rice as their prime midfield target during provisional recruitment meetings early this season but West Ham remain confident of keeping him despite missing out on Champions League qualification. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN] #mufc identified Declan Rice as their prime midfield target during provisional recruitment meetings early this season but West Ham remain confident of keeping him despite missing out on Champions League qualification. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN]

However, Murphy believes Liverpool would be making a phenomenal signing by bringing Rice to Anfield. Rice could replace Henderson, 31, who is reaching the twilight of his career.

He was asked by Anfield Watch, who the Reds should look to sign, to which he replied:

"Declan Rice, for me, 100%."

Murphy continued:

"I think if you’re looking for a Jordan Henderson replacement, then you need somebody who could be there for the next ten years. Rice is a super athlete; he can get box-to-box like Henderson, and he leads others around him."

He continued:

"He doesn’t have to play the holding role, but he could if Fabinho got injured, and I think he could become a great number eight in a better side. He’ll be able to get forward more and score goals, which he has shown at times."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 Declan Rice [257]

🥈 Rodri [249]

🥉 Christian Norgaard [248]



Doing their jobs to perfection. Most ball recoveries in the Premier League this season (outfield):🥇 Declan Rice [257]🥈 Rodri [249]🥉 Christian Norgaard [248]Doing their jobs to perfection. Most ball recoveries in the Premier League this season (outfield):🥇 Declan Rice [257]🥈 Rodri [249]🥉 Christian Norgaard [248]Doing their jobs to perfection. 👏 https://t.co/ReiJwjHCVR

Rice's contract with West Ham runs till June 2024, and the Hammers have reportedly slapped a £150 million price tag on their star man (per Mail).

Could Liverpool challenge Manchester United for Declan Rice?

Rice (right) could flourish under Jurgen Klopp.

There has been no talk of the Reds coming into the equation for the West Ham midfielder, but the 23-year-old is a highly sought-after player. Not only are Manchester United interested in his services but so too are his former side Chelsea.

Having been released by the Stamford Bridge outfit in 2013, Rice has made it no secret of how he was a huge fan of the Blues. He told Gary Neville on the Overlap that his release came as a shock. According to the Evening Standard, the Englishman prefers a move to Chelsea over Manchester United.

However, if Liverpool do join the race for one of Europe's hottest commodities, it would be a difficult proposition for Rice to turn them down.

Jurgen Klopp's side are fighting for an unprecedented quadruple this season having already secured the Carabao Cup in February. They trail Manchester City by just a point in the Premier League, with four games remaining. Liverpool are in the final of both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League too.

Where Rice will play next season remains to be seen, but his reputation as one of Europe's top midfielders continues to grow.

Edited by Bhargav