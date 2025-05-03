“100% they were like a different team” - Bukayo Saka names best team Arsenal have played this season and it’s not Liverpool

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has snubbed reigning Premier League champions Liverpool when asked about the best opponents the Gunners have had this season. The north London club have performed quite well against the giants in England, leading Saka to turn to the Champions League to pick their toughest battle.

He went for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal at the Emirates Stadium. An early goal from Ousmane Dembele was all the Parisians needed to get past Mikel Arteta's men on the night (April 29).

It is worth noting that the two sides had faced off in the UEFA Champions League group stage, where the Gunners won 2-0 back in October. Bukayo Saka explained that PSG had significantly improved in their cohesion and ball movement, admitting to SKy Sports (via Metro):

"100% they were like a different team. I know they only changed two players from the line-up against us previously but how much cohesion they have, how they flow, how they move the ball they were a lot better and they impressed me to be fair.

Asked if PSG were the toughest team Arsenal had faced, Saka ignored Liverpool and said:

"I would say so probably yes. They have a lot of threat up at the top end of the pitch and I think in the midfield as well they keep the ball really well and try and make you run. I don’t think anyone likes to run if I’m honest."

Under Luis Enrique, PSG displayed tactical discipline and impeccable pressing, which did not let Arsenal find any sort of rhythm. Now, the second leg awaits them in Paris, where the Gunners would need to turn this score around if they are to qualify for the final in Munich.

Arsenal and Liverpool eye Celtic star amidst uncertain future: Reports

According to TBR Football (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal and Liverpool seem interested in the transfer of Celtic forward Daizen Maeda. Chelsea and Tottenham have also monitored the state of affairs of the 27-year-old.

Maeda's future remains a big question, as he explained to Sky Sports (via CaughtOffside):

“Well, I’m not sure. That’s a difficult question. While I’m here, I always want to fight and play for Celtic. I want to keep focusing and playing for the team.”

Maeda has had a great season, scoring 33 goals and 11 assists in 47 games across all competitions. Such contributions were key to Celtic winning their fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership crown.

Arsenal are believed to be targeting extra attacking talent, and Maeda could lend depth to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. Over in Liverpool, a particular focus has been placed on strengthening wide attacking options. Maeda may also be tempted to make the switch to Merseyside where Wataru Endo is a teammate.

