“100 percent” - Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he will retire if Portugal win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will retire if Portugal win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Selecção das Quinas head to the Middle East for the international tournament and boast one of the stronger sides.

Ronaldo, 37, will be playing in his fifth FIFA World Cup and hoping to secure his country's first triumph at the tournament.

If Portugal do win the competition, the United forward has told broadcaster Piers Morgan that he will retire.

He was asked if he would retire should his nation lift the trophy come December.

He replied (via TalkTV):

Yes. Retired. 100 percent."

Ronaldo named France, Spain, Argentina, Germany, and Brazil as teams that could beat his Portuguese side to the FIFA World Cup.

The veteran striker has been prolific at the international tournament, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances.

He is the all-time top goalscorer in international football, with 117 goals in 191 caps for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo did win the European Championships with Selecção das Quinas in 2016.

However, lifting the World Cup would be the final achievement left for the United attacker.

He heads into the tournament lacking form, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

Nevertheless, the former Real Madrid striker has his eyes on winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo eyes Eusebio's goalscoring record at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Portuguese eyes Eusebio's goal record

Cristiano Ronaldo sits on seven goals at the FIFA World Cup, trailing Portugal's all-time scorer in the competition, Eusebio, by two goals.

Eusebio scored nine goals in the 1966 competition, a historic record that the Portuguese hold dearly towards the Benfica icon.

Ronaldo managed four goals at the 2018 tournament, including an incredible hat-trick against Spain in a 3-3 group stages draw.

The Portuguese forward was asked about potentially breaking Eusebio's record in this year's competition.

He said:

"It's a good challenge, I respect Eusebio, it's something that all the Portguese keep in their heart. He's an unbelievable person but if you have the opportunity, if you have the chance, I think Eusebio will be happy (smiles)."

Portugal are in Group H of the FIFA World Cup and face Ghana on 24 November.

They then clash with Uruguay on 28 November and South Korea on 2 December.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not only in a race to beat Eusebio's record, but he could also finish with the Golden Boot if he gets back to goalscoring form.

