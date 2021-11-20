'100 percent leaving', 'He is going' - Some fans are convinced key Chelsea star will leave the club following Thomas Tuchel's comments on player's future

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has apparently dropped hints about Antonio Rudiger's future at Stamford Bridge. The outstanding 28-year-old Chelsea defender has enjoyed a strong spell since the club hired Tuchel in January. Rudiger has become one of the best defenders in football at the moment.

The aggressive center-back has a price tag of £29 million but his current contract runs out next summer. This means foreign clubs can sign him on a Bosman deal as early as January.

During his press conference yesterday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke about Antonio Rudiger:

“Of course it is pretty clear what we want but it is not like this in football that the coach wants something, or the club wants something and then it happens. We have to accept that sometimes there can be delays and things may take their time but I am very sure that Toni also feels how respected and what an important role he plays at the club."

“I think he is up for the toughest challenge in the Premier League, this is the toughest challenge, to win titles so he is a big part of a big club and I am sure he is aware of it. I am calm, I feel Toni is calm, I feel the situation is calm here inside and from here we go. I am happy that he plays like how he is and we need him at this kind of level.”

Tuchel was unable to give a clear answer on how close Rudiger was to extending his current deal, with the January window fast approaching. Rudiger is said to be happy with and focused on his footballing obligations with Chelsea, despite being in the final year of his current deal.

The Chelsea faithful quickly interpreted the German’s words to mean the player is set to leave. Tuchel indicated a lack of movement on the contract negotiation front with the Chelsea star and fans are concerned about the prospect of losing him for free.

Here are some fan reactions on the issue:

Shibin Shamsuddin @ShibinShamsudd2 @LDNFootbalI @ChelseaFC @ToniRuediger He is not John Terry who cant be replaced....Without hazard we won the UCL...So accept the chelsea offer or door is open for you... @LDNFootbalI @ChelseaFC @ToniRuediger He is not John Terry who cant be replaced....Without hazard we won the UCL...So accept the chelsea offer or door is open for you...

Pys @CFCPys @CFCDaily If we ever move to back 4, Rudiger becomes worth half of the money he would be on @CFCDaily If we ever move to back 4, Rudiger becomes worth half of the money he would be on

X44 @Alvan__0 @CFCDaily he is going... the difference in the tone when he was discussing Christensen's situation just shows it @CFCDaily he is going... the difference in the tone when he was discussing Christensen's situation just shows it

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger is enjoying life at Stamford Bridge

Although Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea are yet to agree on a final deal, the star has claimed he's enjoying life at Stamford Bridge. He's also intent on keeping away from general transfer speculations:

“The most important thing is that I feel happy here. I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks."

“There was a talk between Marina [Granovskaia, a Chelsea director] and my agent. We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

