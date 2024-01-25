"100% there's unfinished business" - Chelsea star sends warning to Liverpool ahead of Carabao Cup final 

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has sent a warning to Liverpool ahead of their Carabao Cup final, scheduled for February 25.

The Reds managed to secure their spot in the final, beating Fulham 3-2 on aggregate after their second-leg 1-1 draw on Wednesday (January 24). Meanwhile, the Blues came from a goal down in their semi-final first leg to secure an emphatic 6-1 win against Middlesbrough in the reverse fixture.

The two clubs have met in three finals, twice in the FA Cup and once in the Carabao Cup. With Chelsea having lost on two occasions and won once, Chilwell said (via Caught OffSide):

"It’s three finals we’ve lost so 100 per cent there is unfinished business.”

"We want to go and win and, as a group, we need to make sure that we go and really enjoy the experience and soak it in.”

Liverpool go into the final as favourites, having showcased imperious form in the league this season. The Merseyside outfit are currently atop the Premier League standings, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Meanwhile, Chelsea are struggling in the league, currently sitting ninth, 12 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Chilwell, who is returning from a hamstring injury, enjoyed his first start since September last year in the second-leg Carabao Cup tie against Middlesbrough. He's made nine appearances this season, bagging an assist.

Gary Neville believes Chelsea could sell midfield star

Conor Gallagher

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Conor Gallagher could be on his way out of Chelsea. The midfielder was left out of the Blues starting line-up in an important second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Middlesbrough.

Neville claims that this could be an indicator of the west London outfit's willingness to let him go. Reports have confirmed that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Claiming that the teamsheet on the night could be a giveaway, Neville said (via Metro):

"Yeah, that’s what I thought when I saw the teamsheet come through. It’s come to a point where by you’ve spent that much money you’ve got to sell one of your own, who is playing pretty well, to fund it."

The England international has been integral to Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, having made 27 appearances across competitions and assisting six times. Overall, he's played 72 matches for Chelsea, bagging three goals and seven assists.