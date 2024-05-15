"£100m bid incoming", "Leave him alone" – Tottenham fans worried as Pep Guardiola has playful chat with Spurs star after Manchester City win

Tottenham Hotspur fans have expressed their concerns after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was seen chatting with Cristian Romero at the end of Tuesday's 2-0 league loss to the Cityzens.

Spurs, who have now lost five of their last six Premier League games, crashed to a home defeat against Guardiola's side. After a cagey first half, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 51st minute of the league clash before scoring from the penalty spot in injury time.

After the end of the encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Guardiola walked up to Romero to have an interaction with the centre-back. He seemingly congratulated the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner for his outing.

A Spurs supporter reacted to the aforesaid interaction on X, posting:

"£100m bid incoming. 'You're next, Cristian. You're coming!'"

Another Tottenham fan commented below one of the posts on X:

"Leave him alone. He's ours"

Here's how other Spurs supporters reacted to the post-match incident:

Romero, who picked up a yellow card earlier this Tuesday, produced a fine display against Manchester City. The 26-year-old completed 48 of 52 passes, and won two of four tackles and seven of 11 total duels.

A 30-cap Argentina international, Romeo initially joined Tottenham on a loan switch from Atalanta in the summer of 2021. Afterwards, Spurs turned the deal permanent for an initial sum of £42.5 million in 2022.

Romero, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, has started 95 of his 97 appearances across competitions for Ange Postecoglou's outfit. He has bagged six goals and provided one assist for them.

Pep Guardiola remarks on Premier League title race after Manchester City's recent win

After Manchester City's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur, Pep Guardiola claimed that his side are focused ahead of potentially lifting their fourth Premier League title in a row. He said (h/t India Today):

"We were happy in the locker room but [the players] know it's not done. They know it will be tough on Sunday. We have to win a game to do something no team has done. They were playing for the consequences of the result [in the first half]. When you do that, you are going to lose the Premier League. You cannot perform to your level. They are human beings, I understand the pressure."

Manchester City, who have won five titles in last six years, are leading the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 88 points from 37 games.

While Manchester City will lock horns with West Ham United at Etihad on Sunday, second-placed Arsenal will host Everton on the same day.