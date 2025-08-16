  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2025-26
  • “£100m less than Wirtz but is two times the player”, “Too special” - Fans left stunned by Manchester City star in 4-0 win vs Wolves

“£100m less than Wirtz but is two times the player”, “Too special” - Fans left stunned by Manchester City star in 4-0 win vs Wolves

By Sripad
Modified Aug 16, 2025 19:00 GMT
Fans hail Manchester City star after PL debut
Fans hail Manchester City star after PL debut

Football fans on X (formerly Twitter) have heaped praise on new Manchester City star Tijjani Reijnders following his impressive debut against Wolverhampton. The Dutchman scored and assisted in his first Premier League outing for the Cityzens, as Pep Guardiola's side eased to a 4-0 win.

Ad

The performance has left everyone impressed, and one fan has already compared him to the Premier League record signing, Florian Wirtz. The fan has claimed that the Manchester City star is twice the player compared to the Liverpool star, but cost £100 million less.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Factually, Reijnders cost around £73 million less than Wirtz, as Manchester City paid £46.3 million to sign him, while Liverpool's deal to sign the German could rise to a Premier League record £116 million, if the add-ons are met.

Another fan was quick to ridicule the rest of the Premier League sides for letting Guardiola's side sign the midfielder without any competition.

Ad
"Tijani Reijnders is the bargain of the season. Don’t care what anyone says" claimed one fan.

While some were just awestruck by the Dutchman's performance in the match.

"Reijnders is too special." said a fan.
"Reijnders is an alien because he can play 6, double pivot, 8 and on both sides. Can score, can create, can defend. Has everything you want really," added another.
Ad

Some fans were quick to make bold claims and have backed Guardiola to win the domestic treble this season.

"Pep might win domestic treble cause of him"
"Tijjani gonna tear up the Prem, mark my words." added a jubilant fan.

Others just wanted to heap praise on Reijnders.

Ad
Ad

Manchester City sit on top of the Premier League table, with four games left in the gameweek.

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City star as 'special player'

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Tijjani Reijnders earlier this month after the Dutchman scored twice in the 3-0 pre-season win over Palermo. He hailed the new signing as a special player and added that the midfielder's versatility will be important this season. He told the club website:

Ad
“Yeah, we knew that he is a special player arriving into the box. He loves to do that. People in Italy know him perfectly [after his time at AC Milan]. He scored two goals and he made a fantastic performance like the rest of his teammates. He can play as a holding midfielder but he loves to arrive to the box to help our strikers like Erling [Haaland] and Omar [Marmoush] and anyone who plays there. We are really pleased.”

Manchester City face Tottenham next in the Premier League, and it will be their first match at home. They end the month with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, who drew 1-1 in their opening match against Fulham.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications