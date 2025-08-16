“£100m less than Wirtz but is two times the player”, “Too special” - Fans left stunned by Manchester City star in 4-0 win vs Wolves

Football fans on X (formerly Twitter) have heaped praise on new Manchester City star Tijjani Reijnders following his impressive debut against Wolverhampton. The Dutchman scored and assisted in his first Premier League outing for the Cityzens, as Pep Guardiola's side eased to a 4-0 win.
The performance has left everyone impressed, and one fan has already compared him to the Premier League record signing, Florian Wirtz. The fan has claimed that the Manchester City star is twice the player compared to the Liverpool star, but cost £100 million less.
Factually, Reijnders cost around £73 million less than Wirtz, as Manchester City paid £46.3 million to sign him, while Liverpool's deal to sign the German could rise to a Premier League record £116 million, if the add-ons are met.
Another fan was quick to ridicule the rest of the Premier League sides for letting Guardiola's side sign the midfielder without any competition.
"Tijani Reijnders is the bargain of the season. Don’t care what anyone says" claimed one fan.
While some were just awestruck by the Dutchman's performance in the match.
"Reijnders is too special." said a fan.
"Reijnders is an alien because he can play 6, double pivot, 8 and on both sides. Can score, can create, can defend. Has everything you want really," added another.
Some fans were quick to make bold claims and have backed Guardiola to win the domestic treble this season.
"Pep might win domestic treble cause of him"
"Tijjani gonna tear up the Prem, mark my words." added a jubilant fan.
Others just wanted to heap praise on Reijnders.
Manchester City sit on top of the Premier League table, with four games left in the gameweek.
Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City star as 'special player'
Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Tijjani Reijnders earlier this month after the Dutchman scored twice in the 3-0 pre-season win over Palermo. He hailed the new signing as a special player and added that the midfielder's versatility will be important this season. He told the club website:
“Yeah, we knew that he is a special player arriving into the box. He loves to do that. People in Italy know him perfectly [after his time at AC Milan]. He scored two goals and he made a fantastic performance like the rest of his teammates. He can play as a holding midfielder but he loves to arrive to the box to help our strikers like Erling [Haaland] and Omar [Marmoush] and anyone who plays there. We are really pleased.”
Manchester City face Tottenham next in the Premier League, and it will be their first match at home. They end the month with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, who drew 1-1 in their opening match against Fulham.