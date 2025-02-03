“115 charges + 300m spend this window?”, “Most spoiled manager” - Fans react as Manchester City complete €60 million deadline-day transfer

Fans have reacted to news of Manchester City reaching an agreement to sign FC Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez in a deadline-day switch. The battered champions have agreed to pay €60 million for the Spanish midfielder to bolster their ranks this month (via The Athletic).

Manchester City have struggled in midfield since losing Ballon d'Or winner Rodri to a serious ACL injury in September. The Cityzens have endured a miserable campaign so far, most recently facing a chastening experience in their 5-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

To combat their struggles, the club have decided to splash the cash once more this month and make former Barcelona youngster Gonzalez their new signing.

Pep Guardiola's side already signed Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Vitor Reis this month, spending well over €120 million on the trio. The addition of Nico Gonzalez for another €60 million was met with ridicule from fans towards Guardiola and his spending. They took to X to share their thoughts ahead of the midfielder completing his switch.

One fan mocked the Manchester City boss for making yet another signing.

"PEP made 5 signings in the January transfer window 🤣," wrote the fan.

Another fan questioned the quality of the City manager.

"Lmaoo "Pep is a good manager" my ass," commented the fan.

One fan lamented the state of the league for allowing the Cityzens to spend so much money on new players.

"They've spent over a €100m in two weeks just because they're having a bad season in over 5 years. I wonder when the FA will conclude their investigation on City's 150 criminal and fraud charges. This is unacceptable. Everton would've got 20 points deducted by now," wrote the fan.

Another questioned how they managed to spend money despite their ongoing investigation.

"115 Charges + 300m spend this window? How the hell they are doing it?" they posted.

One fan raised a question on the number of signings to be made by the champions.

"How many Players do they want to sign?" asked the fan.

Another fan pointed out that no amount of spending could save their season.

"OIL MONEY at it again but no amount of players can save Manchester City this season!!!" they wrote.

One questioned how they manage to sign expensive players every year.

"How do they sign 8 50-70m players like every single year," posted the fan.

Another fan mocked Guardiola for spending more this month.

"Guardiola showing his managerial genius by splashing another 60m 😁," commented the fan.

One fan referred to the City manager as the most spoiled in the world.

"Most spoiled manager in football !!" posted the fan.

Nico Gonzalez will immediately join Guardiola's side and provide midfield depth until Rodri returns to full fitness. The 23-year-old Spaniard is capable of playing in defensive midfield or further forward in central midfield and has been picked ahead of Douglas Luiz for a transfer.

Barcelona set for windfall as Manchester City close in on Spanish midfielder

Barcelona are set to receive a substantial sell-on fee as academy graduate Nico Gonzalez is set to move to Manchester City. The 23-year-old FC Porto man will strengthen the ranks of the Premier League side, who appear set to fail in their league title defense this season.

The youngster established himself at Barcelona, making 37 senior appearances before leaving the Spanish giants, initially on loan to Valencia for the 2022-23 season. La Blaugrana inserted a 40% sell-on clause in the €8.5 million deal that took the midfielder to Porto in the summer of 2023.

Barcelona will receive around €24 million as their percentage in the transfer of Gonzalez to Manchester City this month. The Spanish giants will be pleased to receive this money, which will help to ease some of their financial worries.

