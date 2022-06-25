“£11m being taken out at this point is a lose/lose” – Gary Neville highlights 2 problems Glazers have caused at Manchester United by taking dividends

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has stated a couple of major issues with the Glazer family issuing dividends. According to the Manchester Evening News, United's owners will be paying £11 million in dividends to its shareholders, with the majority being paid to the Glazer family.

According to the aforementioned source, the dividend is paid to shareholders despite the club accumulating a debt of around £500 million.

Gary Neville believes that the £11 million in dividends is not good for Manchester United both on and off the field. According to the 47-year-old, the owners could end up losing more money in the long run due to poor decisions off the field and in the transfer window.

The former player-turned-pundit tweeted the following in that regard:

"£11m being taken out at this point is a lose/lose. The 1st loss is the £11m is needed in many areas of the club.The other loss is they will now overpay to pacify critics/fans/media for players not as good as our rivals are buying for much cheaper which depletes us even further!"

Gary Neville @GNev2 £11m being taken out at this point is a lose/lose. The 1st loss is the £11m is needed in many areas of the club.The other loss is they will now overpay to pacify critics/fans/media for players not as good as our rivals are buying for much cheaper which depletes us even further! £11m being taken out at this point is a lose/lose. The 1st loss is the £11m is needed in many areas of the club.The other loss is they will now overpay to pacify critics/fans/media for players not as good as our rivals are buying for much cheaper which depletes us even further!

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club's owners issued £10.7 million in dividends last year, out of which £8 million was pocketed by the Glazer family.

Manchester United need reinforcements ahead of the 2022-23 season

Manchester United had one of their worst league seasons last time around. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League which saw them fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. United will instead compete in the Europa League next season.

The Red Devils have appointed a new manager in former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman was expected to rebuild the squad in the summer. However, at the time of writing, Manchester United have not signed a single player in the ongoing transfer window.

It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils have been linked with a number of players in the summer. These include the likes of Christian Eriksen, Antony and Frenkie de Jong.

United do need major reinforcements in the summer transfer window. This is because the club has seen a number of key first-team players from last season leave in the past few weeks. These include the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Money is not a motivating factor in his decision, it's purely for football reasons



Eriksen is very relaxed about the situation and not rushing anything



[via ✍️ Christian Eriksen is choosing between signing for Brentford or Manchester UnitedMoney is not a motivating factor in his decision, it's purely for football reasonsEriksen is very relaxed about the situation and not rushing anything[via @markmcadamtv ✍️ Christian Eriksen is choosing between signing for Brentford or Manchester United 💰 Money is not a motivating factor in his decision, it's purely for football reasons ⏳ Eriksen is very relaxed about the situation and not rushing anything [via @markmcadamtv] https://t.co/JTrn5nsbK8

This lack of transfer activities combined with the news of the Glazer family taking dividend has not gone down well with the Manchester United fans.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far