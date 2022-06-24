“Draining the life out of the club”, “Nothing’s ever going to change” – Manchester United fans left furious as Glazers set to take £11 million in dividends despite club’s struggles

Manchester United fans were outraged to learn that their owners, the Glazer family, have issued a £11 million dividend this time around. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have amassed a debt of around £500 million, which is an increase of nearly 12% over the last year.

Despite the club's weak financial situation and poor performances on the pitch, the club will still be offering £11 million in dividends to its shareholders. The majority of that amount will be pocketed by the Glazers.

According to the aforementioned source, United paid dividends of around £10.7 million with £8 million of that going to the Glazer family.

Rich Fay @RichFay



But the club are still set to pay a dividend to shareholders of nearly £11million today, with the majority of that going to the Glazer family manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… United's debts are nearly at £500m and earlier this month share prices fell to a record low.But the club are still set to pay a dividend to shareholders of nearly £11million today, with the majority of that going to the Glazer family #mufc United's debts are nearly at £500m and earlier this month share prices fell to a record low.But the club are still set to pay a dividend to shareholders of nearly £11million today, with the majority of that going to the Glazer family #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

The news did not go down well with Manchester United fans on Twitter. Some believe that their club is merely a business for the Glazer family and do not expect that to change anytime soon.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Jay Motty @JayMotty No matter how they wanna spin it, United paying millions to the Glazers in dividends whilst not making a single signing so far this window, is proper fucking shit. No matter how they wanna spin it, United paying millions to the Glazers in dividends whilst not making a single signing so far this window, is proper fucking shit.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



They’re draining the life out of the club, we’re nothing but a cash cow for them.



Enough is enough.



#GlazersOut Today, the Glazers will take £11 million in dividends, after what was one of the worst United seasons in living memory.They’re draining the life out of the club, we’re nothing but a cash cow for them.Enough is enough. Today, the Glazers will take £11 million in dividends, after what was one of the worst United seasons in living memory. They’re draining the life out of the club, we’re nothing but a cash cow for them. Enough is enough. #GlazersOut

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge It's Here! Dividend Day for the Glazers! Everyone is else is making signings & our first official spend is 11 million to our owners. 500 million in debt, Dividends twice a year. How did the authorities allow them in to football. Far from fit and proper owners It's Here! Dividend Day for the Glazers! Everyone is else is making signings & our first official spend is 11 million to our owners. 500 million in debt, Dividends twice a year. How did the authorities allow them in to football. Far from fit and proper owners

Breezy @BreezyUTD Manchester United will never be a serious football club as long as the Glazer family remain in charge. Manchester United will never be a serious football club as long as the Glazer family remain in charge.

Zele @Zeljaeger They care more about pogba’s documentary than Glazers taking 11m in dividends out the club They care more about pogba’s documentary than Glazers taking 11m in dividends out the club

Manchester United had one of their worst seasons in the Premier League last time around. The Red Devils finished in a lowly sixth position, 35 points behind champions and city rivals Manchester City. United will therefore be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season.

Manchester United ended the 2021-22 season without winning a single trophy. Their Premier League campaign also saw them finish on the losing side 12 times with a goal difference of zero.

Manchester United are yet to sign a new player this summer

Another reason for Manchester United fans to feel enraged is due to their club's lack of transfer activities. The United hierarchy appointed Erik ten Hag as the new manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Dutchman was expected to be a part of a major rebuilding of the squad ahead of the new season.

As things stand, however, the Red Devils are yet to sign a single new player in the ongoing summer transfer window. This is despite the club seeing a host of regular first-team players leave the club in the summer. These include the likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Gary Neville @GNev2



Finally Morning , attack the day and communicate to every Tory MP enough is enough!Finally @ManUtd can you confirm whether the Glazer Family are taking £11m in dividends today please? Morning , attack the day and communicate to every Tory MP enough is enough! Finally @ManUtd can you confirm whether the Glazer Family are taking £11m in dividends today please?

It is worth mentioning that the club have been linked with a number of players but have failed to bring any of them in this summer. According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Antony, Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres amongst others.

On top of that, United also lost out to arch-rivals Liverpool in securing the services of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez. According to The Metro, Erik ten Hag was not happy with the Red Devils missing out on one of the most highly-rated young forwards.

