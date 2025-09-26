“He’s still saying I let the goals in!” - Ex-Premier League star challenges Wayne Rooney to boxing match after remarks about Man City goal

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has challenged Wayne Rooney to a boxing match in a bid to resolve their disagreement. The two players have been at odds with each other for years, after the Manchester United legend claimed that the former goalkeeper intentionally let in Aguero's 2012 league-winning goal against Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Kenny was the man in goal for QPR on the day Manchester City secured their first-ever league crown in 2012. The Cityzens rallied back from 2-1 down to win 3-2, with Aguero scoring a dramatic late winner (90+4') to win the league on goals difference at the expense of Sir Alex Ferguson's United.

Meanwhile, Rooney once shared his thoughts on the events of that day and questioned QPR's performance. He claimed that Kenny should have done better in goal, insinuating that the former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper deliberately let Aguero score.

He said (via GOAL):

"Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals. City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned - I find that strange. Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yes, listen, it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that, if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."

While Kenny initially responded to Rooney's claim with a dig on social media, the former Premier League shotstopper has now thrown the gauntlet to the Englishman. The 47-year-old, who is set to face another ex-footballer, Curtis Davies, in a charity boxing event, said he is ready to settle his differences with Rooney in the ring, saying (via Boxing Social):

"He keeps hammering me about that Aguero goal, so I think me and him need to sort it out in the ring. 13 years on, he’s still saying I let the goals in! It might have looked like I let them in but I didn’t!"

Paddy Kenny represented Sheffield United and Leeds in the Premier League. In 67 appearances for both clubs, he kept 16 clean sheets and conceded 105 goals. Rooney, meanwhile, recorded 208 goals and 109 assists in a combined 491 league games for Manchester United and Everton.

How many Premier League titles did Wayne Rooney win?

Wayne Rooney is regarded as one of the best forwards to have graced the English Premier League. The Englishman began his career with boyhood club Everton in 2002 before securing a move to Old Trafford two years later.

With Manchester United, the former England star established himself as one of the greatest players in the league and the club's history. He won five league titles and is third on the league's all-time goalscorers (208 goals), only behind Harry Kane (213) and Alan Shearer (260).

Rooney is Manchester United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals and 142 assists in 559 matches.

