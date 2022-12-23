15-year-old Manchester City fan suffers head injury after being hit by pint pot thrown by Liverpool fans - Reports

Manchester City defeated Liverpool in a high-voltage Carabao Cup clash on December 23. Fans were treated to a spectacular contest as club football made its return to action.

However, a young Manchester City fan, only 15 years old, was at the receiving end of an unfortunate incident. Away fans at the Etihad threw a pint bottle filled with coins aimed at their rivals. The 15-year-old fan was hit by it and has suffered significant head injuries.

Greater Manchester police have already launched an investigation into the incident.

James Ducker @TelegraphDucker Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation after a teenage #MCFC supporter suffered head injuries after being hit by a full plastic pint pot “weighted with coins” thrown from #LFC section during Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash tie telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation after a teenage #MCFC supporter suffered head injuries after being hit by a full plastic pint pot “weighted with coins” thrown from #LFC section during Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash tie telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

The clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, was an enthralling affair.

It didn't take Erling Haaland long to get himself back on the scoresheet, as the Norwegian struck in the tenth minute of the game.

Fabio Carvalho equalized in the 20th minute for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah struck in the 48th minute to cancel out Riyad Mahrez's second for the Cityzens. The Algerian winger struck a minute earlier.

Nathan Ake scored the eventual winner in the 58th minute of the game after being set up impeccably by Kevin De Bruyne.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media after the clash against Manchester City

The clash against Manchester City is now in the past. Liverpool will return to action against Aston Villa in the Premier League on December 26.

With 22 points from 14 games, the Reds are currently in the sixth spot of the league table. Speaking on whether the FIFA World Cup break will turn out to be beneficial for his team, Klopp told the media (via the Reds' official website):

"It could, but we don’t know yet. What can I say? It would be just guessing, we have no idea - we will see. We hope it has a positive affect, even though our last spell before the break was absolutely OK. I don't think about these kind of things, but I think we won eight out of 10 games, I read somewhere, so that's good."

He further added:

"If we would have done that in the 10 games before we would be in a different situation. There is a lot to come and we don’t think about the break anymore, really. For us, it is now the start for something new, building on the things we did so far, knowing we can do better, expecting from ourselves we do better. Find a way to win a football game and start with that on Boxing Day."

