1930 FIFA World Cup: Revisiting how Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the final to clinch trophy

Uruguay defeated Argentina at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on July 30, 1930, to lift the 1930 FIFA World Cup. The hosts won the game by a score of 4-2 to be crowned the first World Cup champions.

Pablo Dorado opened the scoring for the Uruguayans in the 12th minute of the game. However, Argentina quickly bounced back as Carlos Peucelle equalized in the 20th minute.

Guillermo Stabile, the top scorer of the 1930 World Cup, beat Uruguayan custodian Enrique Ballestero in the 37th minute to give the Albicelestes the lead.

The game was 2-1 in favor of the Argentines at halftime. Pedro Cea equalized for the Uruguayans in the 57th minute of the game. Santos Iriarte put the hosts ahead in the 68th minute. Hector Castro scored a last-ditch goal to put clear daylight between Uruguay and Argentina. The match ended 4-2.

Jules Rimet, the president of FIFA in 1930, presented Uruguay with the title of champion. Their coach Alberto Suppicci was only 31 years old at that point in time, a record that still stands in the FIFA World Cup.

Some interesting facts about the 1930 FIFA World Cup final between Uruguay and Argentina

The 1930 FIFA World Cup final between Uruguay and Argentina didn't go smoothly at all. There were controversy regarding which team would present the match ball.

FIFA had to intervene as the governing body decided that Argentina would provide the ball for the first half and Uruguay for the second half.

The gates of the stadium were open at eight o'clock in the morning, six hours before the game commenced. A total of 93,000 people packed the stadium by noon.

The game was played on a Wednesday. It is still only one of the two World Cup finals to be played on a day other than Sunday. The other was in the 1966 World Cup final, which was played on Saturday.

After the Uruguayans made history by becoming the first-ever World Cup champions, the following day was declared a national holiday by the government.

The South American giants have since lifted the trophy another time, in 1950. A semi-final appearance in 2010 has been their best achievement in the World Cup in recent times.

