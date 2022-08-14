2 more European giants reject chance to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been rejected by AC Milan and Inter Milan, according to journalist Tancredi Palmieri.

Ronaldo's desire to leave the Red Devils is an open secret but the Portuguese is struggling to find a new club. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are among the teams that have turned down the chance to sign him this summer.

Palmieri has claimed that both the Milan clubs were offered the chance to sign Ronaldo but have chosen not to pursue a deal. The Portuguese international wants to play in the UEFA Champions League this season, which United cannot offer him.

Despite Ronaldo scoring 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions last season, Manchester United only managed a paltry sixth-place finish. Their start to the new campaign has been even worse.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri BOOM!



Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Inter and Milan: rejected! BOOM!Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Inter and Milan: rejected!

Manager Erik ten Hag saw his team lose 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7 in their opening Premier League game of the season. They followed that up with a shocking 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford on Saturday (August 13).

Ronaldo came on as a substitute against the Seagulls but was put in the starting XI against the Bees. He cut a frustrated figure in both games as he failed to make any tangible impact.

Ronaldo also gave Ten Hag the cold shoulder and ignored his handshake after the full-time whistle against Brentford. While the Dutch manager has repeatedly claimed that Ronaldo is in his plans this season, perhaps the Portugal international feels differently.

The player's agent Jorge Mendes appears to be pulling every trick in the book to rope in a suitor for Ronaldo. However, with several clubs turning down the former Real Madrid star, he could stay at Old Trafford beyond the September 1 transfer window deadline.

Hakim Ziyech prefers AC Milan move over Manchester United for three reasons

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan this summer. Manchester United have also been in the conversation to sign him, but the 28-year-old reportedly prefers a move to the Rossoneri.

Alessandro Schiavone @journ9ale Ziyech prefers #ACMilan to Manchester United as in Italy he is a guaranteed starter, plays in the Champions League and has more chances of winning silverware #mufc Ziyech prefers #ACMilan to Manchester United as in Italy he is a guaranteed starter, plays in the Champions League and has more chances of winning silverware #mufc

According to journalist Alessandro Schiavone, Ziyech prefers Milan as they will play in the Champions League and have a better chance of winning trophies.

The former Ajax star also believes he will be a regular starter for the Serie A outfit. Erik ten Hag worked with Ziyech during their time together in Amsterdam but has been unable to convince him to reunite in Manchester.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will be able to sign another player this month. Fans will believe that quality additions are the need of the hour given United's start to the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar