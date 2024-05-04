"2 of those goals should not have counted" - Graeme Souness accuses Ben White of 'cheating' in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Tottenham

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has called out Ben White for his antics in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday (April 28).

The Gunners went 3-0 up at the break, thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka (38'), Kai Havertz (27'), and an own goal from Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (38'). Havertz and Hojbjerg's headers came from two corners while Saka found the back of the net with an excellent left-footed finish.

During both set pieces, in an attempt to disrupt Guglielmo Vicario, White moved in front of the Tottenham goalkeeper and obstructed him. The England international was also seen tampering with Vicario's glove in one of the corners.

Souness has dismissed all the praise the Arsenal right-back is receiving for being shrewd with his distraction tactics. The pundit criticized White for what he believes should be considered cheating.

He wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"I've heard a lot of talk about the 'genius' of Arsenal's so-called set-piece 'guru' and the incredible work he's played in the team's push for the title. Well, forgive me for bursting the bubble here, but amid all the excitement about the goals Tottenham conceded from corners last week, something very significant was somehow missed. Two of those goals should not have counted."

"We are witnessing a stealthy, very deliberate, strategy from Arsenal - and Ben White in particular - to obstruct goalkeepers in a way which will avoid detection by the referees. Set-piece genius'? Call me old-fashioned but what we're seeing here is cheating. This blocking by players from set-pieces is more prevalent than ever before, which presents a challenge for referees. But Arsenal do this every game and it's always by White, so the penny should have dropped long ago," he added.

Arsenal will next face Bournemouth at the Emirates later today (Saturday, May 4).

"Seriously, we're not in the schoolyard" - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou's thoughts on Arsenal star Ben White's antics

While Souness is adamant that White's antics should be branded as cheating, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has simply boiled it down to a strategy.

The Australian manager insists that he's not focused on such matters, stating that he urges his players not to do so either.

He said at a press conference:

"It’s a strategy. You can label it but it’s a strategy. I’m not casting judgment. I don’t worry about that stuff. I just try to focus on building teams that win things."

“I know it’s great theatre. Whether he [White] is trying to undo his glove, tickle his armpit or whatever … I don’t care. I try to get my players not to focus on that stuff. If you want to go down that ­avenue … what’s he [Vicario] ­supposed to do? Throw a punch and knock him out? Or say: ‘Please don’t touch me?’ What does that do? ­Seriously, we’re not in the schoolyard," he added.

Ben White has registered 48 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, contributing four goals and five assists. In the Premier League, the English right-back has made 34 appearances.

He has played a key role at right-back for Mikel Arteta's side as they seek an end to their 20-year wait for a Premier League title.