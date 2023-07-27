2 Liverpool stars to miss pre-season tour in order to continue rehab after injury - Reports

Liverpool are set to miss out on a few key midfield players as they tour Singapore for their pre-season preparations. Both Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are reportedly undergoing rehab back on Merseyside after injury problems (via journalist Paul Joyce).

Bajcetic picked up an adductor problem in March, after which he hasn't appeared for the Reds. The 18-year-old midfielder missed 12 league games due to injury in his breakthrough season.

Thiago, on the other hand, suffered a hip issue towards the back end of April. The Spain international missed six games due to the injury as the Premier League came to a close.

The midfielder suffered from two other problems during the course of the season. In all, he started 14 league games while losing out on 19 due to fitness issues.

Thiago has struggled with injury issues throughout his Liverpool spell. He missed 20 games due to injury in the 2021-22 campaign and 17 in the season before that.

The Reds will be looking to get these key midfield players ready as they edge closer to their first Premier League clash of the new season. They are in for a tough outing in their opening clash of the league as they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on August 13.

Liverpool's Thiago looking for La Liga move - Reports

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Reports surfaced last week that Liverpool could lose yet another midfielder in Thiago Alcantara this summer. Sport revealed that the former Bayern Munich man is looking for a move back to La Liga. The report also reveals that the Spain international has drawn interest from the Saudi Pro League and Turkish clubs.

As per Fichajes.net, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

Thiago moved from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to Anfield in 2020 for a reported fee of €22 million. He has made 97 appearances for the Merseyside club so far, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Should the player get his wish of moving to Spanish football, it is important to remember that he would be no stranger to the country. Having already made 100 appearances for Barcelona in Spain's top tier, it would not take the midfielder long to get used to the pace of the league.