2 Manchester United stars unavailable for Burnley clash after testing positive for COVID-19

Manchester United have revealed that the Brazilian duo of Alex Telles and Fred will not be available against Burnley after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Red Devils are due to face the Clarets at Turf Moor on Tuesday in a crucial Premier League fixture. Burnley currently sit at the bottom of the standings and need to start accruing points if they are to avoid being relegated to the EFL Championship.

Manchester United need maximum points to maintain their advantage in the race for the top four but will have to do so without two key men.

Telles was absent for the defeat to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Friday after returning a positive test prior to the game.

Fred came on late in the second half against Boro but will miss the trip to Burnley and is also a doubt for Saturday's clash with Southampton.

This is far from an ideal situation for Ralf Ragnick, considering Mason Greenwood's current legal troubles. However, Manchester United have been boosted by positive news about three first-team players.

Ragnick revealed that Varane's injury against Middlesbrough was not as serious as initially feared, while he also confirmed Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard's availability.

Fred's absence offers Paul Pogba the chance for his first league start for Manchester United in four months

Paul Pogba has had an injury-plagued season

Paul Pogba is in the final year of his Manchester United contract and with just over five months until he becomes a free agent, the midfielder's future is still up in the air.

The France international has been beset by inconsistencies since his then world record transfer to Old Trafford in 2016. However, the current campaign has arguably been the worst of the lot.

A groin injury ruled the France international out for over three months. The game against Middlesbrough represented Pogba's first appearance for Manchester United since a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Manchester United @ManUtd "It's high time to look ahead, make the best out of the situation," Ralf continues.



"We won the last two games in the Premier League and we will try to get three points at Turf Moor against Burnley."



#MUFC | #BURMUN "It's high time to look ahead, make the best out of the situation," Ralf continues."We won the last two games in the Premier League and we will try to get three points at Turf Moor against Burnley." 📣 "It's high time to look ahead, make the best out of the situation," Ralf continues. "We won the last two games in the Premier League and we will try to get three points at Turf Moor against Burnley." 🙌#MUFC | #BURMUN

His last contribution in the Premier League came when he received a red card just 15 minutes after coming on in the harrowing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool in October 2021.

Paul Pogba's talent is not in doubt but consistently performing at the levels expected has been the bane of his United career.

Also Read Article Continues below

A strong run in the final months of the season could give the club reason to extend his contract or remind the continent's elite sides what they could be getting for free.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar