2 Real Madrid stars unhappy with situation under Carlo Ancelotti and want more game time - Reports

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are increasingly dissatisfied with their roles under Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, as per reports emerging from the Santiago Bernabeu. According to a report in Relevo, both midfield maestros are eager for more game time and a return to their former prominence within the team.

Modric, a midfield magician known for his creativity and vision, is relegated to the bench more often than he would prefer this season. He is no longer content with being just "another player" and aspires to be a fundamental presence in the heart of the Real Madrid midfield.

Modric has only started one out of five games, being utilized as a substitute in the remaining four in La Liga so far. However, there was a glimmer of hope for him as he was handed a starting role in the recent Champions League clash against Union Berlin on Wednesday, September 20.

Similarly, Toni Kroos yearns to regain his status as a starter. The German midfield powerhouse longs for the days when he was indispensable to the first eleven. In La Liga 2023-24, Kroos has started only two out of five matches and has been called upon from the bench in the remaining three.

In the recent Champions League fixture against Union Berlin, he was consigned to a substitute role, spending just 24 minutes on the pitch.

This discontent among two of Real Madrid's most seasoned players could challenge Ancelotti as he strives to balance the squad's talent and egos.

As the season progresses, it remains to be seen how Ancelotti addresses the concerns of Modric and Kroos.

Jude Bellingham revels in Real Madrid's grandeur after dramatic Champions League winner

Jude Bellingham, the rising star in Real Madrid's ranks, couldn't contain his excitement after netting a last-gasp winner against Union Berlin in the Champions League opener.

The English midfielder's injury-time goal secured a 1-0 victory for Los Blancos on Wednesday, September 20. Speaking about his experience at the iconic club, Bellingham exclaimed via Fabrizio Romano:

''You don't know how big, massive is Real Madrid until you're part of it. It’s incredible. I'm normally shy… but I've adapted very well here. I always go with a smile on my face."

With six goals and an assist to his name from six games, Bellingham is making an indelible mark at Madrid. Bellingham has made a reputation among the fans for his goal-scoring prowess, especially in crucial situations.