2 senior Chelsea stars ask agents to find new club in January transfer window - Reports 

According to recent reports, Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are keen to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Azpilicueta has struggled for playing time this season following the emergence of Reece James as the Blues' reliable right-back. Furthermore, the England international has also chipped in with eight goal contributions so far in the league.

Alonso, too, has struggled to find his name on the roster sheet. However, he has started Chelsea's last four games due to Ben Chilwell's knee injury.

Sadly, both of Chelsea's experienced Spanish players are unhappy with their game time under Thomas Tuchel.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their match against Everton today.



Nine Premier League games have been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to Ian McGarry, the Spanish duo are scouting for greener pastures to find a place in the national squad for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Here's what he said:

"We're now obviously in the countdown to Qatar, less than a calendar year, and so players are getting itchy feet with regards to if they're not playing regularly they may well miss out, especially players of a certain age.That certainly applies to Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso at Chelsea. Two full-backs who, at one point, looked absolutely irreplaceable, [before] the emergence of Reece James and the purchase of Ben Chilwell."

McGarry added:

"Azpilicueta and Alonso have informed their representatives to find another club or certainly to find alternatives where they believe that they will get playing time. They will then get a chance in doing so to earn a place in their respective World Cup squads."

Four Chelsea defenders are out of contract in the summer. The list includes Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Marcos Alonso has 18 months left on his contract.

Interestingly, Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel isn't too worried about the contract situation right now. Here's what he said:

"No, not so much. I think that all of these players know very well how much we appreciate them, the big role they play in our plans, in the presence of this team and of this club. And I think they are very aware of it and will not throw it away like this. Of course it’s their right now to do things, but it’s also their right to stay with us and create a future and be a part of the future of Chelsea Football Club."

The German gaffer further added:

“And we are honoured, we are honoured with patience, we are honoured also with confidence and we are honoured with a trust in the relationship between the players and the staff, but also between the players and the club, and this is how it should be.”

Chelsea's Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta have been linked with a move to Barcelona

Christensen has had a bittersweet stint with the Blues since his arrival at Stamford Bridge. However, his resurgence has allowed Tuchel to maintain his 3-5-2 formation without much trouble.

The Danish international, however, isn't too impressed with his game time and is on the lookout for another club just like Azpilicueta. Recent reports suggest that Barcelona are interested in acquiring the services of the aforementioned Chelsea duo.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "He opened a new door for me."



Antonio Rudiger says Thomas Tuchel played a big role in him staying at Chelsea last summer 🔵 🗣️ "He opened a new door for me."Antonio Rudiger says Thomas Tuchel played a big role in him staying at Chelsea last summer 🔵 https://t.co/uCxNGSPH5w

Antonio Rudiger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea as well. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and more recently, Manchester United have emerged as potential destinations.

It's safe to say that the subsequent transfer window will be crucial for the Blues. Chelsea have been linked with Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde for a while now. However, several other clubs have been tailing the Sevilla defender and a move to the west London club looks unlikely.

