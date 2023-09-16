2 stars out injured as Barcelona name squad to face Real Betis

Pedri and Ronald Araujo are not in Barcelona's squad for the La Liga meeting against Real Betis at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Saturday (September 16). That's as per Barca Blaugranes.

Pedri is nursing a thigh injury, while Araujo is out with a hamstring blow, but the Uruguayan central defender is expected to be back in action soon. Marc Casado and Unai Hernandez have been called up by Xavi who looks to add depth to the centre of the pitch. Meanwhile Barca Atletic's Fermin Lopez is suspended.

Pedri has made two La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana this season, scoring once. The 20-year-old is a key figure in the middle of the park for Xavi's team. Araujo, meanwhile, is a mainstay at the back. He's the team's most reliable player in defence, but the 24-year-old has made only one appearance this season.

Barca have amassed 10 points from their opening three La Liga games and are third in the league table. Betis, meanwhile, have seven points from four games and are eighth in the standings.

What Barcelona manager Xavi has said about his team's injury issues

Pedri and Ronald Araujo are not the only two Barcelona players with injury issues. Summer arrival Ilkay Gundogan suffered a blow during Germany's friendly win (2-1) against France in midweek and was forced off the field.

Xavi provided an update on Gundogan's fitness ahead of the Betis game (as per Barca Universal):

“Gündogan had the blow on his back. We will see how he is today, and we will decide tomorrow, although, in principle, he should be fit to play tomorrow.”

Xavi also touched down on Araujo and Pedri's fitness, saying that the Uruguayan will be back soon:

“Araujo is also progressing well.”

About Pedri, Xavi added:

“All players have an injury prevention plan. We should not focus on Pedri. There are injuries in all teams due to the demanding schedule. It’s inevitable with stress and fatigue.”

Despite injuries to notable first-team stars, Barcelona have a strong squad for the Betis game and will fancy their chances of a fourth straight league win.