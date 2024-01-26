20-year-old Chelsea star replaces Levi Colwill in XI to face Aston Villa as latter picks up knock in warm up

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is not available to play against Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday, January 26. His spot in the starting lineup has been replaced by 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist.

This information was shared by the club on social media:

According to Bobby Vincent, a journalist for Football London, Colwill seemed off during the warm-up. While he had been out on the field preparing for the game near the Matthew Harding stand, he quickly went back to the dressing room with a physio. Apparently, he seems to have an issue with his left leg, which was reportedly strapped up.

Colwill's absence sees 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist, who has played merely three minutes across three Premier League appearances, step up in his place. The empty slot on the bench has been filled by goalkeeper Max Merrick, who has not made a first-team appearance yet.

Colwill has been a regular for Chelsea with 27 games this season, including 20 in the Premier League, and the Blues will certainly miss out on his quality at the back.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Match preview

Chelsea are in the running for two domestic cups, as they look to win their FA Cup fifth-round match against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are coming off a massive 6-1 win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup, which secured their spot in the final.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round. However, they're having a great season in the Premier League, sitting in the top four, level with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Reflecting on an earlier season loss to Villa, Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino said (via Football London):

"It's the type of game we should win. But we didn't win and all the confidence goes to Villa again when Gusto is sent off. I think it was an even game. They won because they were clinical in the action they had in the second-half. Full credit to them, what they are doing."

Chelsea and Aston Villa have clashed once this season already, and Villa took that game with Ollie Watkins scoring the only goal back in September at Stamford Bridge. Now, the Blues will hope they can turn the tables with a win in the FA Cup match.