As the next generation of talent continues to emerge, Tuttosport has announced the 20 talented names shortlisted for this year's Golden Boy Award.

Borussia Dortmund's young duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland top the list, having been nominated for the second time in a row.

Premier League players also rule the list this time around with a total of six nominees. Manchester City's promising pair Phil Foden and Ferran Torres have been nominated along with Manchester United's teenage sensation Mason Greenwood, Arsenal's young prodigy Bukayo Saka, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Wolves' new recruit Fabio Silva.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Juventus's midfielder Dejan Kulusevski have also been nominated. AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, Rennes, and 17-year old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga have made the list as well.

Barcelona's newest addition Sergino Dest along with the rising forward Ansu Fati, Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have all made the final cut.

Mitchel Bakker, Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch, Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, and Lille's Jonathan David complete the list.

The Italian paper has been presenting the award to Europe's youngest star players every year since it's inception in 2003. All nominees must be under the age of 21 and should play for an European nation's top tier country to be eligible for the award.

Legendary players like Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney have won the prestigious award. The English superstar won it back in 2004 while the Argentinian forward won it a year later. Joao Felix was also the recipient of the award.

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix won the Golden Boy Award in 2019

Previous year runners-up Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland are the bookies favorite going into the final round.

Advertisement

A panel of 40 journalists from Europe's leading newspapers including Germany's Bild, France's l'Équipe, Spain's Marca, and UK's The Times will reveal the continent's best young 'baller' .

The 20-man shortlist for the Golden Boy Award are as follows:

Mitchel Bakker (PSG)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Jonathan David (Lille)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Sergiño Dest (Barcelona)

Fábio Silva (Wolves)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg)

Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid)