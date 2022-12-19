2022 FIFA World Cup: All award winners as Lionel Messi picks up Golden Ball and Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Argentina, captained by Lionel Messi, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a thrilling win against Kylian Mbappe's France via penalties. The game ended 3-3 after 120 minutes as Messi bagged a brace and Mbappe scored a hat-trick.

Mbappe's hat-trick meant he finished the tournament with eight goals, becoming the winner of the Golden Boot award.

Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez had a stellar tournament. The 21-year-old was recognized for his efforts as he won the young player of the tournament award.

Emiliano Martinez was rock-solid between the sticks for La Albceleste throughout the course of the tournament. Martinez's heroics in the penalty shootouts against the Netherlands and France put his character on display. He won the Goalkeeper of the tournament award for his extraordinary performances.

Lionel Messi was phenomenal throughout the tournament. He was duly awarded the Golden Ball award for being the best player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This is the second time Messi has won the Golden Ball. While in 2014, it ended in agony for Messi, in 2022 it was only ecstasy.

Here is the full list of individual award winners for the World Cup:

Young player of the tournament: Enzo Fernandez

Goalkeeper of the tournament: Emiliano Martinez

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe

Golden Ball: Lionel Messi

The FIFA World Cup dream finally came true for Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Argentina v France: Final - Qatar 2022

While Messi has always had an extremely successful club career, international glory eluded the little magician for the longest time in his career.

In 2021, the drought finally came to an end when Argentina lifted the Copa America trophy. Winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022 completed the full circle of his magnificent career. Fans were blessed to see the little magician produce the goods time and again.

