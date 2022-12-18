2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi emerges as front-runner with 6th tournament goal in Argentina vs France

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as he converted from the penalty spot against France.

Angel Di Maria wrongfooted Ousmane Dembele on the left to enter the French box. He fell inside the penalty area, which was deemed a foul by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak.

B/R Football @brfootball Leo Messi is the first player to score in EVERY knockout game of a men’s World Cup.



Messi stepped up to take the spot kick and converted it by sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way. La Albiceleste are now 2-0 up as Di Maria doubled their advantage in the first half with one of the goals of the tournament.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has now scored six goals in the tournament and is leading the race for the Golden Boot. He is now one ahead of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina have looked like the more energetic side since the start of the game. France, on the contrary, have been rather lethargic and have failed to provide any substantial threat to Emiliano Martinez's goal.

The goal was Messi's 12th in his overall World Cup career. Whether it will be enough to end his country's 36-year World Cup drought, it remains to be seen. Messi is looking to win his first World Cup with La Albiceleste. His penalty might have given his country a huge leap in a bid to do so.

