2022 FIFA World Cup: Ian Wright wowed by what England star did in 6-2 demolition of Iran

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was left in awe of Harry Kane's assist to Raheem Sterling in England's 6-2 win over Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions opened their World Cup campaign with a demolition of Iran on November 21, where Kane bagged two assists.

His first came in the first minute of first-half stoppage time when he played in a brilliant cross from the right flank. The ball found Sterling, who finished with a sublime first-time volley.

Kane then played a simple pass to substitute Marcus Rashford in the 71st minute, who scored to make it 5-1 on the night for the Three Lions.

However, it was the England captain's first assist that amazed Wright. Speaking about the Chelsea winger's goal, he said (h/t HITC):

"Wow, Harry (Kane). That’s a great goal. Come on! The way he put it in and the finish isn’t easy. Come on!"

The Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward was taken off 15 minutes before the 90-minute mark, perhaps as a precaution for a knock he suffered in the second half.

Hopefully, he will be fit to start the Three Lions' 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage encounter against the USA on November 25.

Kane would have been desperate to score against Iran as he aims to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot for the second consecutive time.

He was the competition's top scorer in the 2018 edition when he found the net six times for England.

Over the past couple of seasons, Kane has visibly started to drop deeper and create chances for his teammates. His playmaking abilities were on full display against Iran and manager Gareth Southgate will hope he can continue his form in the coming weeks.

England manager gives Harry Kane update after injury scare vs Iran in 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

Speaking after the game, Southgate assuaged England fans' fears and gave a positive injury update on Kane.

He said (h/t Sky Sports):

"I think Harry (Kane) is fine. It looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off because he felt there was a moment we could do that."

The Spurs striker went down three minutes after the start of the second half after a tackle from Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji. He was seen with a strap on his ankle after the game.

However, Southgate's comments should mean that the 29-year-old is fit and ready to start in England's second 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage match.

