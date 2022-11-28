2022 FIFA World Cup: Joe Cole wowed by 'outstanding' Real Madrid star's passion and commitment

Former England international Joe Cole has been impressed by Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde's performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Uruguay.

Valverde was key for the South American side as they played out a goalless draw against South Korea in their first game on November 24. One passage of play that caught the fans' attention the most was when Valverde won a challenge and passionately celebrated by punching the air.

Diego Silva @diegosilva_lolo Nada más uruguayo que festejar como un gol un trancazo en el minuto 90.

Federico Obdulio Valverde. Nada más uruguayo que festejar como un gol un trancazo en el minuto 90.Federico Obdulio Valverde. https://t.co/jZ8EYr57YJ

Cole was wowed by the Real Madrid midfielder as he told ITV Sport (via HITC):

“He’s an outstanding player, He was brilliant in the Champions League final. I love that. That’s commitment. The Latin teams. They do play with passion.”

Valverde and Uruguay are set for a stern test next as they will take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in their next game on Monday, November 28.

Aurelien Tchouameni clears air about Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema's absence from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni rubbished claims that the France team is happy without the presence of Karim Benzema.

Benzema has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after sustaining an injury in training. Multiple reports have suggested that the Les Bleus squad is happy with Benzema's absence in their ranks. Tchouameni, however, has set the record straight about those claims.

Speaking to reporters, the up-and-coming midfielder said (via GOAL):

"The group is fine, we’re all living well together, and I wanted to talk about something we saw about Karim Benzema’s departure, about this information that we feel better since he’s not here. This is totally false, because even when he was still with us, things were going well.

"We all felt sad about his injury. In any case, what I can tell you is that since we arrived, things have been going very well between us."

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙️| Camavinga: "Didier Deschamps.. what comes to mind is world champion. He won as a player and as a coach. We play in the same position, so his advice carries a lot of weight." #rmalive 🎙️| Camavinga: "Didier Deschamps.. what comes to mind is world champion. He won as a player and as a coach. We play in the same position, so his advice carries a lot of weight." #rmalive https://t.co/1IoyRTCyWr

France won their first two games of the tournament against Australia (4-1) and Denmark (2-1). They were the first team to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament. Didier Deschamps' side will take on Tunisia in their final game of Group D on November 30.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022? Denmark Australia France Tunisia 468 votes