2022 FIFA World Cup: Luis Enrique feels there is a campaign against 2 Spain stars to get them to retire prematurely 

Manager Luis Enrique believes there is a campaign against Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who are in Spain's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to get them to retire prematurely.

He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Jordi Alba, top quality player. He's the world’s best LB in final third. There's a campaign against him & Busquets, trying to get them to retire."

Busquets has been favored under manager Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona, where he has featured in 16 games across competitions this season. However, it is widely believed that this is set to be his last season at the club.

Despite Xavi's trust, the club expect the 34-year-old veteran to be off their wage bill, considering he is one of their highest earners, as per Barca Universal.

Alba's situation is a bit different.

He does not have the trust of the Barca manager and the club tried to offload him behind his back this summer. They apparently reached an agreement with Inter Milan, only for the player to reject the deal.

It was recently claimed that Barcelona want to start negotiations with the former Valencia left-back this January to terminate his contract at the end of the season. West Ham United and Napoli are among the candidates linked with a move for the 33-year-old full-back.

Given their age, a case can be made for the duo to consider retirement in the near future. But their form for the Spain national team would suggest otherwise.

Alba has been in sublime form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he provided two assists in the 7-0 rout of Costa Rica. He also assisted Alvaro Morata's goal in his team's 1-1 group-stage draw against Germany on 27 November.

Busquets, meanwhile, captained his team in both games and is expected to start in every possible World Cup game for La Roja in Qatar.

Barcelona duo still in Spain manager Luis Enrique's good books

While Busquets and Alba's futures at Camp Nou are up in the air, they continue to have Enrique's trust.

The former Barca manager has perhaps made his comments after feeling that 'Busi' and Alba have the odds stacked against them when it comes to playing for the national team.

Playing away from the Catalan giants could have a negative impact on their career with the national team. But as Thiago Alcantara found out when Spain's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad was announced, Enrique has his favorites.

As long as Alba and Busquets, who have a combined 230 senior caps for Spain, continue to perform under Enrique, they should have nothing to worry about.

