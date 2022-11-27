Barcelona ready to terminate contract of another defender - Reports

Barcelona are eager to terminate Jordi Alba's contract in the summer of 2023, as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Gerard Pique had his deal terminated earlier this month, just before the season paused for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His farewell appearance came in a 2-0 league win against UD Almeria on November 6.

Barca have been eager to offload Alba since the summer when they agreed on a deal to sell him to Inter Milan. However, the player refused to agree on personal terms with the Italian giants.

Alba, 33, is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2024. He signed a five-year deal with the club in 2019 but is now evidently surplus to requirements.

Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso are manager Xavi Hernandez's preferred options down that side, but Alba has managed to get some playing time recently Due to the team's lack of quality right-back Balde has been forced to play down the right flank.

Meanwhile, Alonso has had to deputize as a central defender due to Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde's fitness problems.

The former Valencia left-back has assisted twice in 12 games across competitions for Barca this campaign. This was enough to convince manager Luis Enrique to select him for Spain's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Barcelona are seemingly unimpressed with what Alba has to offer and are eager to offload him next year.

The club are reportedly keen to sit down with Alba in January and discuss a possible termination of his contract in the summer - one year before its expiry date. Given Alba's experience and ability, it wouldn't be a surprise to see multiple top clubs vying for his services if he does become a free agent.

Alba has already revealed his desire to get a farewell like his Barcelona teammate

After Pique's farewell, Alba admitted that he wanted a send-off in a similar fashion to his Barcelona teammate.

The Spanish veteran came off in the 84th minute for Andreas Christensen and handed the captain's armband to the former Valencia left-back. After the game, Alba said (h/t @ManagingBarca):

"I would also like to have a farewell like Pique's, when I leave."

Alba joined Barcelona in the summer of 2012. Since then, he has been the club's undisputed option down the left flank of their defense.

He has made 373 appearances for the club across competitions, winning one UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles during that time.

