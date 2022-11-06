Napoli interested in signing 33-year-old Barcelona star in January - Reports 

Napoli are reportedly keen on signing Barcelona star Jordi Alba in the January transfer window, as per Calciomercato.

The 33-year-old is in the twilight of his playing career and has struggled for regular playing time this season. He has played the full 90 minutes in three of Barca's last three league matches.

However, it is largely down to manager Xavi Hernandez having to use Marcos Alonso as a makeshift centre-back. Overall, Alba - once an immovable piece of the team's starting XI - has played in just 11 games across competitions this season, providing two assists.

Just eight of those appearances have seen him feature in the starting XI. Barcelona could reportedly offload him in the winter to make room on their wage bill.

Napoli could be able to get him on a free loan transfer for the second half of the season. Alba is currently on a contract that expires in the summer of 2024 and it is unlikely that he will be offered a new deal in the near future.

Barcelona had an active summer transfer window where they onboarded world-class names like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha. However, their elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage this campaign has complicated matters.

This means that the Catalan giants will be hit financially when it comes to their earnings from Europe. Their financial struggles over the past couple of years have been well documented and hence, Alba could be allowed to leave in the near future.

Napoli currently have Mathias Olivera and Mario Rui as their left-back options. Alba could be considered an upgrade on both of them.

Barcelona can consider Jordi Alba as expendable

Barcelona reportedly tried to offload Alba in the recently-concluded summer transfer window.

They apparently agreed on a deal with Inter Milan only for the player to reject a move in the final stages. He was unhappy with the club's attempt to offload him in such a manner and was also not stoked about the club signing Alonso from Chelsea.

This indicates that the Blaugranas are already preparing for life without the veteran left-back. Alonso is seen as the first-choice option down that side once the centre-back position is supplemented by Ronald Araujo's return from injury.

Xavi also has the young Alejandro Balde eager to make an impression down the left flank. The 19-year-old has already assisted thrice in 15 games across competitions this campaign.

