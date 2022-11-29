2022 FIFA World Cup: Manchester City star in line to start England vs Wales clash

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is in line to start for England in their FIFA World Cup Group B crunch clash with Wales on 29 November, per journalist Sami Mokbel.

The 32-year-old is yet to play at the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar as he has been dealing with fitness issues.

He has made eight appearances across competitions, helping City keep three clean sheets.

A groin problem has blighted Walker's season, but he is now in line to make his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

It is a huge boost to Gareth Southgate's side, who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 0-0 draw with the USA on 25 November.

Southgate is expected to ring the changes for England's encounter with Wales.

They need to avoid a four-goal margin of defeat to secure qualification to the last 16.

Many expect Walker's City teammate Phil Foden to be brought into the XI after he sat out the entirety of the Three Lions' draw with the USA.

He made a second-half appearance in the side's 6-2 FIFA World Cup opening thrashing of IR Iran on 21 November.

Meanwhile, there are question marks over Harry Kane, who suffered an injury against Iran but did play against the United States.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker may be rested as the minutes rack up during the midway point of the intense season.

England's Declan Rice claims that Foden is ready to enter the fray at the FIFA World Cup

Foden has earned plaudits

Amid the controversy surrounding Southgate's handling of Foden during the FIFA World Cup, many have claimed the City attacker's talents.

That includes West Ham United captain Rice, who played in England's clashes against Iran and the USA.

He has spoken glowingly of the City player and believes he is the Three Lions' most technically gifted squad member.

Rice alluded to Southgate not bringing Foden into the fold against the USA, saying (via the Daily Mail):

'Whatever the manager decides Phill will be ready for that. Every time he puts on a shirt he gives his everything and he tries things people wont try. He will always come back stronger and if he plays he is a weapon."

Foden's City teammate Kalvin Phillips also praised the 21-year-old, saying:

'Phil can offer a lot of things, for me his best role is at 10 where he can float about, get on the ball and take it past people and does what he wants. When he is given the chance he will shines and he is just waiting for that chance."

Football Daily @footballdaily A message from Gareth Southgate on Phil Foden's involvement A message from Gareth Southgate on Phil Foden's involvement 👇 https://t.co/CF7hvT5d7G

Foden has made 20 appearances across competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

England fans await Southgate finally letting him loose on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

