2022 FIFA World Cup: Philipp Lahm explains why Niklas Fullkrug should still not start for Germany

Philipp Lahm recently stated that Niklas Fullkrug should still not start for Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite scoring the equalizer for his team in their 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday (27 November)

Fullkrug came on as a substitute during the game and smashed his team level in the 83rd minute after Alvaro Morata had put Spain ahead.

Lahm, the 2014 World Cup-winning team's captain, stated that there are more talented players than Niklas Fullkrug in Hansi Flick's side. However, he added that Fullkrug is a weapon for the Germans when he comes off the bench. Lahm told RND:

"I still wouldn't start him because I think we have other players who are better and more talented. In addition, he's an absolute weapon when you bring him on towards the end of the game."

Lahm also acknowledged that Niklas Fullkrug has been in spectacular form for Werder Bremen. In 16 games this season, the German has scored ten goals and provided three assists for the Bundesliga side. Lahm explained:

"He's on a run - at the club and now also with the national team. He's an option when you need goals and need to turn the game around."

The former full-back also spoke about Germany's crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Costa Rica on December 2. Lahm noted the fixture was a must-win clash for Flick's side and added:

"Without wanting to belittle the opponent, a win in the last game against Costa Rica is of course a must. We have to look at ourselves and win by as many goals as possible against Costa Rica."

Hansi Flick showered praise on Niklas Fullkrug for his performance in Germany's clash against Spain

Spain v Germany: Group E - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

The Germany coach lauded Niklas Fullkrug for smashing home the equalizer against Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Flick told reporters after the game (via GOAL):

"I’m happy he showed his determination and showed how to smash goals. He gave a lot to the team; not only the goal but he’s a great boy. He has his heart in the right place and we are happy to have him. We knew what it was all about and what was at stake. Spain know how to play and it was a high-level match."

Addressing his side's performance, Flick continued:

"We had other chances but didn’t hit the back of the net. Things start to develop when you start to win and this will give us the boost to kick on and hopefully score more goals. The team maintained a great level over 90 minutes and we showed a good mentality. I am very satisfied with the team’s work."

