2022 FIFA World Cup: Spain wonderkid Gavi becomes youngest player since Pele in 1958 to score in the tournament

Spain wonderkid Gavi became the youngest player to score in the World Cup since Pele in 1958 with his goal against Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The teenage prodigy is just 18 years and 110 days old at the moment. He is now the third-youngest player to score in the mega football event.

La Roja demolished Costa Rica in their opening Group E game by a scoreline of 7-0. Gavi scored his side's fifth with a spectacular side-footed volley.

Apart from Gavi, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler, Alvaro Morata, all scored while Ferran Torres bagged a brace.

ESPN @espn Gavi is the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup match since Pelé in the 1958 final Gavi is the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup match since Pelé in the 1958 final 😱 https://t.co/cvICaZvtvU

Luis Enrique praised Spain star Gavi after his goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Gavi celebrates with his teammate

Spain coach Luis Enrique also spoke about Gavi's goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I don’t know. I hope he’s going and playing every time better and trying to be aggressive with and without ball. He’s unique, very different because he’s 18 now, but he has the personality of an experienced player. It is a pleasure to play with the boy, because he is a boy. He needs a bit of calm sometimes but we are very happy to have him in the team. I think he’s going to be one of the stars of football.”

Enrique further reacted to the game, saying (via Football Espana):

“The truth is that yes, I was warning you of it in these past weeks. When things come off, football becomes a wonderful sport. We were in control of the game at all times, which was the objective, against a tough opponent that we knew was going to cause problems. But we were exceptional in handling the ball, in finishing. True to the same idea that has accompanied the national team for years.”

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Luis Enrique was on target the last time Spain scored five or more at the



...it was six years before Gavi was born 🗓 Luis Enrique was on target the last time Spain scored five or more at the #FIFAWorldCup ......it was six years before Gavi was born 🗓 🇪🇸 Luis Enrique was on target the last time Spain scored five or more at the #FIFAWorldCup......it was six years before Gavi was born 🗓 https://t.co/FIZXtVlbml

Enrique wants his team to start training for the game against Germany on November 27 as he said:

“We are the first to start training tomorrow to prepare for the game vs. Germany. Praise weakens you. We know that and we are not going to fall into that trap. The idea is to always play like this, but we are not going to always win by a landslide. Anyone who understands football can see that we are a difficult rival.”

