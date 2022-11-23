2022 FIFA World Cup: Twitter erupts as rampant Spain turn on the style in 7-0 demolition of hapless Costa Rica

Spain dominated Costa Rica in a 7-0 mauling in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E opener on 23 November.

Luis Enrique's side were dominant from the off and took the lead in the 11th minute when Dani Olmo pounced on Gavi's deflected ball over the top.

The RB Leipzig attacker made no mistake by firing past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from a tight angle.

The Costa Ricans could not deal with Spain's pace on the attack, and the Europeans made it 2-0 in the 21st minute.

Real Madrid forward Marcos Asensio met Jordi Alba's low-drilled cross and struck through the fingertips of Navas, who could only guide the ball into the back of his net.

Spain were awarded a penalty in the 29th minute when Al-Wehda defender Oscar Duarte brought Alba down in the box.

Ferran Torres stepped up and converted with aplomb to send his side well and truly on their way to a decisive victory.

It was the first time La Roja had scored three in the first half of a FIFA World Cup match since they did so against Brazil in 1934.

The second half consisted of much of the same as Spain continued to trouble Costa Rica with attack after attack.

Torres added his second in the 54th minute, not wanting to give up the ball as Navas and his defenders got caught in a fix.

The Barca forward nicked the ball back and turned before placing it into the far corner of Navas' goal.

Gavi then scored a mesmerizing effort in the 73rd minute, he lingered outside of the box as Alvaro Morata flicked the ball in his path.

He then drilled it with the outside of his right foot, with the ball deflecting in off the post.

The 2022 Kopa Trophy winner has arrived at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in some style.

Carlos Soler, and Morata wrapped up the win in the 90th minute and the 82nd minute, respectively.

La Roja romped to victory, here are some reactions to a fantastic win on Twitter:

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Olmo

⏱️ 21' Asensio

⏱️ 31' 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀

⏱️ 54' 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀



Ferran Torres scores his second and Spain's fourth - He's scored as many goals vs Costa Rica as he has for Barcelona in La Liga this season!



Spain 4-0 Costa Rica



#Qatar2022 ⏱️ 11'Olmo⏱️ 21'Asensio⏱️ 31'𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀⏱️ 54'𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀Ferran Torres scores his second and Spain's fourth - He's scored as many goals vs Costa Rica as he has for Barcelona in La Liga this season!Spain 4-0 Costa Rica ⏱️ 11' 🇪🇸⚽️ Olmo⏱️ 21' 🇪🇸⚽️ Asensio⏱️ 31' 🇪🇸⚽️ 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀⏱️ 54' 🇪🇸⚽️ 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀😅 Ferran Torres scores his second and Spain's fourth - He's scored as many goals vs Costa Rica as he has for Barcelona in La Liga this season!🇪🇸 Spain 4-0 Costa Rica 🇨🇷#Qatar2022 https://t.co/ox7B92FNNZ

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Gary Neville claiming there are no goals in this Spain team pre-game only for them to score 7. Poetry. Gary Neville claiming there are no goals in this Spain team pre-game only for them to score 7. Poetry.

Conn @ConnCFC This Spain team are the real deal. Best football played of the tournament so far easily This Spain team are the real deal. Best football played of the tournament so far easily

george @StokeyyG2 Nah Spain actually look unreal Nah Spain actually look unreal

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Pedri is so good Pedri is so good

george @StokeyyG2 England Spain final it is then… England Spain final it is then…

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Luis Enrique gonna do this to the opposition teams and then jump on his own podcast to brag about it… there has never been a cooler manager in football Luis Enrique gonna do this to the opposition teams and then jump on his own podcast to brag about it… there has never been a cooler manager in football

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Well done Costa Rica, I thought it would be tough for any team to play as badly as Qatar but you're proving me wrong Well done Costa Rica, I thought it would be tough for any team to play as badly as Qatar but you're proving me wrong

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Accurate passes in the first half:



Aymeric Laporte - 87

Rodri - 85

Jordi Alba - 74

Sergio Busquets - 73

𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐚 - 𝟕𝟏



3-0 #Qatar2022 Accurate passes in the first half:Aymeric Laporte - 87Rodri - 85Jordi Alba - 74Sergio Busquets - 73𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐚 - 𝟕𝟏3-0 🎯 Accurate passes in the first half:1️⃣ Aymeric Laporte - 872️⃣ Rodri - 853️⃣ Jordi Alba - 744️⃣ Sergio Busquets - 735️⃣ 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐚 - 𝟕𝟏🇪🇸 3-0 🇨🇷 #Qatar2022

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson Costa Rica are BAD. Really, really bad. Costa Rica are BAD. Really, really bad. 😳

Matteo Bonetti @Bonetti Costa Rica with one of the worst statistical performances in World Cup history against Spain. They’re not even averaging 2 completed passes per minute!! Costa Rica with one of the worst statistical performances in World Cup history against Spain. They’re not even averaging 2 completed passes per minute!! https://t.co/KaEpxxVARX

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-0 Spain.



ASENSIO DOUBLES THE LEAD! ALBA WITH A PERFECT ASSIST! BEAUTIFUL FOOTBALL BY SPAIN! 2-0 Spain.ASENSIO DOUBLES THE LEAD! ALBA WITH A PERFECT ASSIST! BEAUTIFUL FOOTBALL BY SPAIN! https://t.co/8GCOocJ6Y4

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Ferran Torres dating Luis Enrique’s daughter so he can start for Spain and take penalties Ferran Torres dating Luis Enrique’s daughter so he can start for Spain and take penalties https://t.co/l3ODEnRRv2

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 18 - Aged 18 years and 110 days, Gavi is the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup match since Pelé in the 1958 final against Sweden (17y 249d). Prodigy. 18 - Aged 18 years and 110 days, Gavi is the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup match since Pelé in the 1958 final against Sweden (17y 249d). Prodigy. https://t.co/68uSD6IPnq

Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt Ferran Torres dating Luis Enrique's daughter is a nice little fun fact that the announcers turned creepy about five references ago Ferran Torres dating Luis Enrique's daughter is a nice little fun fact that the announcers turned creepy about five references ago

SAM @Fcb_s_a_m PL fans discovering Pedri Gavi duo PL fans discovering Pedri Gavi duo https://t.co/zc2xeknAWD

Super Hans @no_context_Hans Costa Rica fans leaving the ground at halftime being 3-0 down to Spain… #ESPCRC Costa Rica fans leaving the ground at halftime being 3-0 down to Spain… #ESPCRC https://t.co/5VFmnSr2eW

J. @Messilizer The cycle continues; Luis Enrique is bold with his picks for the Spain squad, gets critiqued for it by self proclaimed Twitter journalists, and then.. you watch them play. This team is serious. The cycle continues; Luis Enrique is bold with his picks for the Spain squad, gets critiqued for it by self proclaimed Twitter journalists, and then.. you watch them play. This team is serious.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Asensio’s left foot is so deadly bruh, wonder how insane he would’ve been if he never gotten that ACL injury. Asensio’s left foot is so deadly bruh, wonder how insane he would’ve been if he never gotten that ACL injury.

Pedri has promised to shave his hair if Spain wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Pedri has his eyes on the prize

Barcelona teenager Pedri has promised to go bald if Spain wins their second FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Barca midfielder was at his best throughout the win over Costa Rica and is eager to lift his first World Cup trophy.

So much so that he will head to the hairdressers and let the barber do his worst should La Roja claim glory for the second time in the country's history.

He said (via GOAL):

"If we win, I let the hairdresser shave me or do something to me. We have a young team that really wants to do well and win. That is reflected on the pitch in every game we play. Instead of going against our youth, I think it's something that will work for us"

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes