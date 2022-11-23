Create

2022 FIFA World Cup: Twitter erupts as rampant Spain turn on the style in 7-0 demolition of hapless Costa Rica

By Matthew Guyett
Modified Nov 23, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Spain thrash Costa Rica in a decisive victory
Spain dominated Costa Rica in a 7-0 mauling in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E opener on 23 November.

Luis Enrique's side were dominant from the off and took the lead in the 11th minute when Dani Olmo pounced on Gavi's deflected ball over the top.

The RB Leipzig attacker made no mistake by firing past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from a tight angle.

The Costa Ricans could not deal with Spain's pace on the attack, and the Europeans made it 2-0 in the 21st minute.

Real Madrid forward Marcos Asensio met Jordi Alba's low-drilled cross and struck through the fingertips of Navas, who could only guide the ball into the back of his net.

Spain were awarded a penalty in the 29th minute when Al-Wehda defender Oscar Duarte brought Alba down in the box.

Ferran Torres stepped up and converted with aplomb to send his side well and truly on their way to a decisive victory.

It was the first time La Roja had scored three in the first half of a FIFA World Cup match since they did so against Brazil in 1934.

The second half consisted of much of the same as Spain continued to trouble Costa Rica with attack after attack.

Torres added his second in the 54th minute, not wanting to give up the ball as Navas and his defenders got caught in a fix.

The Barca forward nicked the ball back and turned before placing it into the far corner of Navas' goal.

Gavi then scored a mesmerizing effort in the 73rd minute, he lingered outside of the box as Alvaro Morata flicked the ball in his path.

He then drilled it with the outside of his right foot, with the ball deflecting in off the post.

The 2022 Kopa Trophy winner has arrived at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in some style.

Carlos Soler, and Morata wrapped up the win in the 90th minute and the 82nd minute, respectively.

La Roja romped to victory, here are some reactions to a fantastic win on Twitter:

⏱️ 11' 🇪🇸⚽️ Olmo⏱️ 21' 🇪🇸⚽️ Asensio⏱️ 31' 🇪🇸⚽️ 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀⏱️ 54' 🇪🇸⚽️ 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀😅 Ferran Torres scores his second and Spain's fourth - He's scored as many goals vs Costa Rica as he has for Barcelona in La Liga this season!🇪🇸 Spain 4-0 Costa Rica 🇨🇷#Qatar2022 https://t.co/ox7B92FNNZ
Gary Neville claiming there are no goals in this Spain team pre-game only for them to score 7. Poetry.
This Spain team are the real deal. Best football played of the tournament so far easily
Nah Spain actually look unreal
Spain's midfield three. https://t.co/9Z10BNIkek
Spain are cooking…
Pedri is so good
🇪🇸 What a goal Dani Olmo!#UCL https://t.co/6fXYdC61Uu
England Spain final it is then…
Luis Enrique gonna do this to the opposition teams and then jump on his own podcast to brag about it… there has never been a cooler manager in football
Do your thing 21, do your thing. https://t.co/M2Oip2vxrp
Well done Costa Rica, I thought it would be tough for any team to play as badly as Qatar but you're proving me wrong
🎯 Accurate passes in the first half:1️⃣ Aymeric Laporte - 872️⃣ Rodri - 853️⃣ Jordi Alba - 744️⃣ Sergio Busquets - 735️⃣ 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐚 - 𝟕𝟏🇪🇸 3-0 🇨🇷 #Qatar2022
Costa Rica are BAD. Really, really bad. 😳
Costa Rica with one of the worst statistical performances in World Cup history against Spain. They’re not even averaging 2 completed passes per minute!! https://t.co/KaEpxxVARX
2-0 Spain.ASENSIO DOUBLES THE LEAD! ALBA WITH A PERFECT ASSIST! BEAUTIFUL FOOTBALL BY SPAIN! https://t.co/8GCOocJ6Y4
Ferran Torres dating Luis Enrique’s daughter so he can start for Spain and take penalties https://t.co/l3ODEnRRv2
18 - Aged 18 years and 110 days, Gavi is the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup match since Pelé in the 1958 final against Sweden (17y 249d). Prodigy. https://t.co/68uSD6IPnq
Ferran Torres dating Luis Enrique's daughter is a nice little fun fact that the announcers turned creepy about five references ago
PL fans discovering Pedri Gavi duo https://t.co/zc2xeknAWD
Gavi becomes Spain's youngest ever World Cup scorer.🔥🇪🇸 https://t.co/EnCnjrlrPH
Costa Rica fans leaving the ground at halftime being 3-0 down to Spain… #ESPCRC https://t.co/5VFmnSr2eW
The cycle continues; Luis Enrique is bold with his picks for the Spain squad, gets critiqued for it by self proclaimed Twitter journalists, and then.. you watch them play. This team is serious.
Asensio’s left foot is so deadly bruh, wonder how insane he would’ve been if he never gotten that ACL injury.

Pedri has promised to shave his hair if Spain wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Pedri has his eyes on the prize
Pedri has his eyes on the prize

Barcelona teenager Pedri has promised to go bald if Spain wins their second FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Barca midfielder was at his best throughout the win over Costa Rica and is eager to lift his first World Cup trophy.

So much so that he will head to the hairdressers and let the barber do his worst should La Roja claim glory for the second time in the country's history.

He said (via GOAL):

"If we win, I let the hairdresser shave me or do something to me. We have a young team that really wants to do well and win. That is reflected on the pitch in every game we play. Instead of going against our youth, I think it's something that will work for us"

