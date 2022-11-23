2022 FIFA World Cup: Twitter erupts as rampant Spain turn on the style in 7-0 demolition of hapless Costa Rica

Spain dominated Costa Rica in a 7-0 mauling in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E opener on 23 November.
Luis Enrique's side were dominant from the off and took the lead in the 11th minute when Dani Olmo pounced on Gavi's deflected ball over the top.
The RB Leipzig attacker made no mistake by firing past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas from a tight angle.
The Costa Ricans could not deal with Spain's pace on the attack, and the Europeans made it 2-0 in the 21st minute.
Real Madrid forward Marcos Asensio met Jordi Alba's low-drilled cross and struck through the fingertips of Navas, who could only guide the ball into the back of his net.
Spain were awarded a penalty in the 29th minute when Al-Wehda defender Oscar Duarte brought Alba down in the box.
Ferran Torres stepped up and converted with aplomb to send his side well and truly on their way to a decisive victory.
It was the first time La Roja had scored three in the first half of a FIFA World Cup match since they did so against Brazil in 1934.
The second half consisted of much of the same as Spain continued to trouble Costa Rica with attack after attack.
Torres added his second in the 54th minute, not wanting to give up the ball as Navas and his defenders got caught in a fix.
The Barca forward nicked the ball back and turned before placing it into the far corner of Navas' goal.
Gavi then scored a mesmerizing effort in the 73rd minute, he lingered outside of the box as Alvaro Morata flicked the ball in his path.
He then drilled it with the outside of his right foot, with the ball deflecting in off the post.
The 2022 Kopa Trophy winner has arrived at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in some style.
Carlos Soler, and Morata wrapped up the win in the 90th minute and the 82nd minute, respectively.
La Roja romped to victory, here are some reactions to a fantastic win on Twitter:
Pedri has promised to shave his hair if Spain wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Barcelona teenager Pedri has promised to go bald if Spain wins their second FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Barca midfielder was at his best throughout the win over Costa Rica and is eager to lift his first World Cup trophy.
So much so that he will head to the hairdressers and let the barber do his worst should La Roja claim glory for the second time in the country's history.
He said (via GOAL):
"If we win, I let the hairdresser shave me or do something to me. We have a young team that really wants to do well and win. That is reflected on the pitch in every game we play. Instead of going against our youth, I think it's something that will work for us"
