2022 FIFA World Cup: When will the first match of the tournament be held?

The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place between the host nation, Qatar, and Ecuador on Sunday, November 20.

It has become a custom for the host nation(s) to be placed in Group A and commence the tournament by playing them in the inaugural match. The game will take place at the 60,000-seater Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar and will kick off at 07.00 pm Arabian Standard Time (AST).

This is scheduled to be the only match that will be played on that day. The other two members of Group A - Senegal and the Netherlands - will play against each other on Monday, November 21, at 07.00 pm AST.

Tickets for the match are already sold out. Qatar will participate in the FIFA World Cup for the first time after never making it past the qualifying stages in its history.

This is Ecuador's fourth appearance in the tournament and the first since 2014. Their best finish in the competition came in the 2006 edition, where they made it to the Round of 16.

However, their journey ended after a 1-0 loss to England. The two teams will have a hard time against the other two members of their group.

Senegal are the reigning Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion, while the Netherlands are one of the strongest teams going into the competition.

When is the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

The final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday, December 18.

The 80,000-seater stadium is the biggest venue in the host country. The last World Cup final was played between France and Croatia, which the former won by a 4-2 scoreline.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi says Argentina fear nobody at the World Cup Messi says Argentina fear nobody at the World Cup 👀 https://t.co/MY3itYQ6fb

Les Bleus' incredible squad depth make them one of the favorites to win the competition once again. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold thinks England have what it takes to win the tournament for the first time since 1966.

Every individual will have their opinion of which team will go the distance and win the biggest trophy in the sport. The real answer can only be given once the showpiece final concludes four weeks after the tournament commences in Qatar.

Poll : 0 votes