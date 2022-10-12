"We’ve got more than enough to win it" - Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold makes bold claim about England ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has labeled England as the team to beat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Reds right-back believes that the Three Lions have what it takes to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966. Speaking in an interview with GQ, he was asked to name the team to beat in Qatar later this year.

Alexander-Arnold replied:

"I would say us. We’ve got more than enough to win it."

The major concern right now for the Liverpool full-back is whether he will make the 26-man squad that travels to Qatar. Gareth Southgate named him in the Three Lions squad last month for their two UEFA Nations League group-stage games.

However, he was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss against Italy and was dropped from the matchday squad for England's 3-3 draw against Germany. Trent has started the season in poor form and has drawn widespread criticism for his defending - or the lack thereof - this season.

He recently suffered an injury in Liverpool's 3-2 loss against Arsenal at the Emirates on October 9. However, he is expected to make a return within the next couple of weeks - just in time for the World Cup, which commences on November 20.

Reece James and Kyle Walker's loss could end up being Alexander-Arnold's gain. The Chelsea right-back was substituted in the 62nd minute of his team's 2-0 win against AC Milan on October 11 after picking up an injury.

Walker, meanwhile, underwent groin surgery after picking up an injury in City's 6-3 demolition of Manchester United earlier this month. He is now in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

Kyle Walker @kylewalker2 As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love. My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my team mates every day in any way I can. As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love. My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my team mates every day in any way I can. 💙 https://t.co/BcwIAjkb8B

Reece James labeled better than Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

The comparison between James (22) and Alexander-Arnold (24) is not surprising. Both are young full-backs who like to attack and help their respective teams in the final third of the pitch.

In some ways, it has become the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate of English right-backs. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently chipped in with his views on the matter. Speaking on BT Sport (h/t The Mirror), he said:

"On the ball, I believe he [James] is equally as good as Trent, but defensively. he is a notch up in one versus one situations. That’s the difference between them at the moment. It is a great subplot for the Premier League."

Known mostly for his assists, the Liverpool right-back has scored thrice in 12 games across competitions this season. However, Alexander-Arnold is yet to set assist his teammates despite his elite ability to cross the ball.

James, meanwhile, has two goals and two assists in 11 games across all competitions for the Blues.

