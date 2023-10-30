2023 Ballon d'Or: Full 30-man shortlist as Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland emerge as frontrunners

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland have emerged as the outright favourites as France Football is set to announce the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or on Monday night at the Theatre du Chatalet.

Thirty top players across the globe have been nominated for the prestigious accolade. While the likes of Messi, Haaland and Kylian Mbappe made the shortlist, Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the 30-man shortlist for the first time since 2004.

Here we take a look at the players who have been nominated to win the prize this year:

Andre Onana, Josko Gvardiol, Jamal Musiala, Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Randal Kolo Muani, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Emiliano Martinez, Ruben Dias, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nicolo Barella, Erling Haaland, Yassine Bono, Martin Odegaard, Julian Alvarez, Ilkay Gundogan, Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Antoine Griezmann, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Kim Min-Jae, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane

Messi is the consensus favourite to win the award after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022.

The little magician led his country from the front, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven gamws. Messi is now on the verge of winning the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time.

Haaland is another favourite for the Ballon d'Or this year. The Norwegian took English football by storm last season, scoring 52 goals for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side won the European treble.

Pep Guardiola chimed in on the Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland Ballon d'Or debate

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has a special connection with both Ballon d'Or 2023 frontrunners. Lionel Messi shone under the Spanish coach at Barcelona, while Erling Haaland is currently Manchester City's main attacker.

Ahead of the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Guardiola said that both Messi and Haaland deserve to win the prize this year. He even proposed the idea of two prizes this year (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I’ve great affection for Messi and Haaland. If Messi wins, it will be fair win because of the World Cup. If Haaland wins, it will be fair to the season he had. They should give two awards this year! They both deserve to win.”

Apart from Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe is another player who could emerge as a surprise winner, albeit the chances are slim.

The stage is set for the announcement, and fans will keep a keen eye on who takes home the award this year.